The Summer Activity Guide is fresh off the press! Pick up your copy to get a look at some of the fun activities happening around Solon. With highlights from the Library and Recreation Department, there’s something for everyone!

Did you know the Library is a donation drop off spot for the Solon Community Food Pantry? Donations of nonperishable food, toiletries, and paper products can be dropped off during regular library hours. The Solon Community Food Pantry, located through a rear door in the lower level of the Solon United Methodist Church, is also open for donations Monday mornings from 9-10:00 and open for clients Mondays from 2-6:00 p.m. Current needs of the Pantry are: mandarin oranges, canned tuna and chicken, pasta sauces, ramen noodles, canned fruit, kids cereal, and toilet paper.

