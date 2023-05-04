The Summer Activity Guide is fresh off the press! Pick up your copy to get a look at some of the fun activities happening around Solon. With highlights from the Library and Recreation Department, there’s something for everyone!
Did you know the Library is a donation drop off spot for the Solon Community Food Pantry? Donations of nonperishable food, toiletries, and paper products can be dropped off during regular library hours. The Solon Community Food Pantry, located through a rear door in the lower level of the Solon United Methodist Church, is also open for donations Monday mornings from 9-10:00 and open for clients Mondays from 2-6:00 p.m. Current needs of the Pantry are: mandarin oranges, canned tuna and chicken, pasta sauces, ramen noodles, canned fruit, kids cereal, and toilet paper.
Library events
Join us Tuesday mornings at 10:30 for Storytime! We’ll share songs, books, and games with friends and caregivers. Our Storytime theme for the month of May is FOOD! We also continue to share Digital Storytime with you, anytime on your favorite device! Visit our website or find us on YouTube to enjoy.
DIYers will enjoy Paint Night on Tuesday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. Register to save your spot and join us to learn from artist, Annie Jones, as we go through the step-by-step process of painting a starry landscape scene. The Library will provide 10” x 10” canvases, brushes, and paint.
Fun For All Night is Saturday, May 13 at the Solon Community Center. We’re playing gym games at 6:00 p.m. and showing the movie Strange World [PG], at 7:00 p.m. in the auditorium with refreshments. This collaboration is brought to you by Solon Public Library and Solon Recreation.
We’re excited for summer nights and outdoor movies on June 10, July 8, and August 12 at the Library. Join us for this ongoing tradition!
Early-out Thursdays at the Library are all about the kids! BAM POW activities begin at 1:45 for Kindergarten through 5th graders, walk over to the Library after school to Build and Make, Play or Watch with us! CATS activities begin at 3:30 for 6th-12th graders and include some of our Creative Amazing Teens of Solon favorites like outdoor games, Kahoot!, trivia, and more. As we begin our preparations for Summer Reading, please note that after school programs conclude Thursday, May 18. Keep an eye out for the summer schedule!
This month our Cookbook Club theme is Food Science. Food Science is the basic science and applied science of food; its scope starts at the overlap with agricultural science and nutritional science and leads through the scientific aspects of food safety and food processing, informing the development of food technology. Check out one of our cookbooks: EveryDayCook by Alton Brown, The Science of Good Cooking by the Editors of America’s Test Kitchen and Guy Crosby, or The Food Lab by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt and learn how and why food behaves the way it does. Test out a new recipe and bring it to share on Saturday, May 20th at 11 a.m.
Library access
Regular Library hours are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Sundays.
Please note the Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 19th due to our monthly staff in-service. The Library will be closed on Monday, May 29th in observance of Memorial Day.
Don’t forget, the digital library is always available! Find an eBook, eAudiobook, magazines and more with Bridges, or with the Libby app on your favorite smart device. You can even stream classic films, discover new favorites, and more with Kanopy on your favorite smart device.
Everyone is welcome at the Library and our programs.
What we’re reading
It probably doesn’t come as a surprise that we love to share recommendations. It truly makes our day when we can share favorites with you. Visit the Library this month and spot the recommendations on display next to the circulation desk. We’re sharing a large variety of Library favorites and would love to hear about what you’ve been enjoying too.
One of Alexis’s recommendations is Waiting for Tom Hanks by Kerry Winfrey. Featuring a rom-com-obsessed romantic waiting for her perfect leading man.
A junior fiction recommendation from Lily is Prairie Lotus by Linda Sue Park, a compelling story of resolution and persistence, told with humor, insight, and charm, that offers a fresh look at a long-established view of history.
The Mountain Between Us by Charles Martin is recommended by Liz. This page-turning story of love and survival is sure to draw you in from page one.
Madison shares This Time Will Be Different by Misa Sugiura, from our teen fiction collection. A heartfelt story of diversity, perseverance, and family.
The Wives by Tarryn Fisher is recommended by Megan. A fast-paced suspense novel that will keep you guessing until the very last pages.
Sherri recommends Hidden Figures by Margot Lee Shetterly. The phenomenal true story of the black female mathematicians at NASA whose calculations helped fuel some of America’s greatest achievements in space.