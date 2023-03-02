Bid high and bid often at the Solon Public Library Foundation’s 2nd Annual “Put a Bid On It” silent art auction. Visit the Library to browse through the offerings, place your bid(s), and remember, bidding will close at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18th.

With generous donations from local artists and art collectors the meeting room and display case will be bursting with art. All proceeds will help to fund the “mobile” computer lab — a portable laptop charging cart and laptops. Thank you for supporting the Foundation and the Library!

Recommended for you