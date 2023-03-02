Bid high and bid often at the Solon Public Library Foundation’s 2nd Annual “Put a Bid On It” silent art auction. Visit the Library to browse through the offerings, place your bid(s), and remember, bidding will close at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18th.
With generous donations from local artists and art collectors the meeting room and display case will be bursting with art. All proceeds will help to fund the “mobile” computer lab — a portable laptop charging cart and laptops. Thank you for supporting the Foundation and the Library!
Discover something special at the Friends of the Library’s Used Book Sale on Saturday, March 4th from 8 a.m. to Noon in the Library meeting room. This free-will donation “sale” will include a wide variety of books. Some items may be priced as marked. The Friends of the Library raise funds to support Library programs like summer reading. Thanks for your support!
Fans of the “Who Would Win” series will love March Mammal Madness! Inspired by (but in no way affiliated with or representing) the NCAA College Basketball March Madness Tournament, March Mammal Madness is an annual tournament of simulated combat competition among animals. Complete your bracket and return it by Saturday, March 11th to be entered in the contest! This all-ages competition is fun for everyone.
Library Events
Join a Community Read of An Immense World by Ed Yong, with the Solon Book Club and Solon High School Zoology students. Students will focus on chapters 3, 4, 11 and 13 and lead a discussion on Zoom, Monday, March 6th at 2 p.m. In An Immense World, Ed Yong coaxes us beyond the confines of our own senses, allowing us to perceive the skeins of scent, waves of electromagnetism, and pulses of pressure that surround us.
We encounter beetles that are drawn to fires, turtles that can track the Earth’s magnetic fields, fish that fill rivers with electrical messages, and even humans who wield sonar like bats. We discover that a crocodile’s scaly face is as sensitive as a lover’s fingertips, that the eyes of a giant squid evolved to see sparkling whales, that plants thrum with the inaudible songs of courting bugs, and that even simple scallops have complex vision.
We learn what bees see in flowers, what songbirds hear in their tunes, and what dogs smell on the street. We listen to stories of pivotal discoveries in the field, while looking ahead at the many mysteries that remain unsolved. Funny, rigorous, and suffused with the joy of discovery, An Immense World takes us on what Marcel Proust called “the only true voyage . . . not to visit strange lands, but to possess other eyes.” Pick up a copy of the book at the Library and join this student-led discussion.
Spend time with your little one building pre-reading skills while making new parent and caregiver friends! Baby Time spring session begins on Friday, March 10th at 9:30 a.m. and continues weekly through April 28th. Join us as we share nursery rhymes, sing songs, read books, and enjoy free play with age-appropriate toys. Attend one or more classes: we’d love to see you anytime! Baby Time is designed for 0-24 month olds and their caregivers, older siblings welcome!
Fun For All Night is Saturday, March 11th at the Solon Community Center. Join us for gym games at 6 p.m. then we’ll head to the auditorium at 7 p.m. for Minions: The Rise of Gru [PG] with popcorn. This free night is fun for all ages!
Did you know Solon Public Library offers eBooks and eAudiobooks for our patrons? Join us for Intro to eBooks and eAudiobooks on Monday, March 13th at 11 a.m. and we’ll teach you how to access this free resource, help navigate the changes to the new app, and answer your questions. Bring your phone, tablet, or favorite device and we’ll help you get set up.
Spring Break is right around the corner, please remember we don’t have the usual after-school programs when school isn’t in session. However, we’re excited to share a couple bonus programs! We’re hosting an All-Ages Movie with popcorn, featuring Tom & Jerry [PG] on Tuesday, March 14th from 3-4:30 p.m. in the Library meeting room. And we’ll enjoy a special Spring Break Build It! With our friends from The Iowa Children’s Museum on Thursday, March 16th from 2-3 p.m. This cardboard creation workshop is intended for K-5th graders, siblings and caregivers welcome!
Library Access
Regular Library hours are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Sundays.
On Friday, March 24th, the Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow time for our monthly staff in-service at 4. We utilize this time to collaborate as a team and learn new skills.
Don’t forget, the digital library is always available! Find an eBook, eAudiobook, magazines and more with Bridges, or with the Libby app on your favorite smart device. You can even stream classic films, discover new favorites, and more with Kanopy on your favorite smart device.
Everyone is welcome at the Library and our programs. Please contact us with access needs.
What’s New?
Discover something new during your next visit!
The Direction of the Wind by Mansi Shah. Sophie Shah was six when she learned her mother, Nita, had died. For twenty-two years, she shouldered the burden of that loss. But when her father passes away, Sophie discovers a cache of hidden letters revealing a shattering truth: her mother didn’t die. She left.
The Weight of Air by Kmberly Duffy. In 1911, Mabel MacGinnis is Europe’s strongest woman and has performed beside her father in the Manzo Brothers Circus her entire life. When he dies unexpectedly, she loses everything she’s ever known and sets off in the company of acrobat Jake Cunningham in hope of finding the mother she thought was dead.
The Wives by Tarryn Fisher. Imagine that your husband has two other wives. You’ve never met the other wives. None of you know each other, and because of this unconventional arrangement, you can see your husband only one day a week. But you love him so much you don’t care. Or at least that’s what you’ve told yourself.