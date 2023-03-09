Trixie the Library Dinosaur is excited for March Mammal Madness, turn in your bracket and entry form by Saturday, March 11 to be entered in the contest!

Bid high and bid often at the Solon Public Library Foundation’s 2nd Annual “Put a Bid On It” silent art auction. Bidding will close at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. Thanks to the generosity of many local artists and art enthusiasts there are over 70 pieces of art! All proceeds will be used to finance the Library’s Mobile Computer Lab project. Thank you for supporting the Solon Public Library Foundation.

