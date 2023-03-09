Trixie the Library Dinosaur is excited for March Mammal Madness, turn in your bracket and entry form by Saturday, March 11 to be entered in the contest!
Bid high and bid often at the Solon Public Library Foundation’s 2nd Annual “Put a Bid On It” silent art auction. Bidding will close at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. Thanks to the generosity of many local artists and art enthusiasts there are over 70 pieces of art! All proceeds will be used to finance the Library’s Mobile Computer Lab project. Thank you for supporting the Solon Public Library Foundation.
A Don Ochs scholarship is available to two students graduating from Solon High School or a homeschool program in the Solon Community School District, each of whom has submitted an application. Details on the requirements and how to submit an application are available on the Library website, solon.lib.ia.us and click on the “Don Ochs Scholarship” button. Applications are due by March 24.
Library Events
Spend time with your little one building pre-reading skills while making new parent and caregiver friends! Baby Time spring session begins on Friday, March 10 at 9:30 a.m. and continues weekly through April 28. Join us as we share nursery rhymes, sing songs, read books, and enjoy free play with age-appropriate toys. Attend one or more classes: we’d love to see you anytime! Baby Time is designed for 0-24 month olds and their caregivers, older siblings welcome!
Fun For All Night is Saturday, March 11 at the Solon Community Center. Join us for gym games at 6:00 p.m. then we’ll head to the auditorium at 7 for Minions: The Rise of Gru [PG] with popcorn. This free night is fun for all ages!
Did you know Solon Public Library offers eBooks and eAudiobooks for our patrons? Join us for Intro to eBooks and eAudiobooks on Monday, March 13 at 11:00 a.m. and we’ll teach you how to access this free resource, help navigate the changes to the new app, and answer your questions. Bring your phone, tablet, or favorite device and we’ll help you get set up.
Join us for Spring Break fun! We’re hosting an All-Ages Movie with popcorn, featuring Tom & Jerry [PG] on Tuesday, March 14 from 3-4:30 p.m. in the Library meeting room. And we’ll enjoy a special Spring Break Build It! With our friends from The Iowa Children’s Museum on Thursday, March 16 from 2-3:00 p.m. This cardboard creation workshop is intended for K-5th graders, siblings and caregivers welcome!
We’re hosting a LGBTQ 101 program presented by One Iowa on Saturday, March 25 at 10:30 a.m. Our LGBTQ 101 class is all about laying the foundations of understanding our community. With a definition of terms, an explanation of gender and sex, an understanding of the disparities faced by the LGBTQ community, and a brief session on using pronouns, our LGBTQ 101 is always the safest place to start your journey to understanding the community and becoming an educated ally.
Library Access
Regular Library hours are Monday-Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed Sundays.
On Friday, March 24, the Library will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to allow time for our monthly staff in-service at 4. We utilize this time to collaborate as a team and learn new skills.
Don’t forget, the digital library is always available! Find an eBook, eAudiobook, magazines and more with Bridges, or with the Libby app on your favorite smart device. You can even stream classic films, discover new favorites, and more with Kanopy on your favorite smart device.
Everyone is welcome at the Library and our programs. Please contact us with access needs.
What’s New?
Whether it’s a new release or new to us, we’re always adding new titles to the DVD collection. Have a request? Let us know!
The Fabelmans. Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth. [PG-13]
Puss ‘n Boots: The Last Wish. Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll when he learns that he has burnt through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. [PG]
She-Ra and the Princess of Power. In this reboot of the 1980s original, a magic sword transforms an orphan girl into warrior She-Ra, who unites a rebellion to fight against evil. [Animated TV Series]
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody. Discovered by record executive Clive Davis, Whitney Houston rises from obscurity to international fame in the 1980s to become one of the greatest singers of her generation. [PG-13]
New to us!
Remember the Titans. Based on the true story of a newly appointed African American coach and his high school team on their first season as a racially integrated unit.
Happy Gilmore / Billy Madison. Two Adam Sandler comedies in one bundle!