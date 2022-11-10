Friends of the Library are hosting the Ron Ikan Memorial Book Sale on Saturday, November 12th from 8 a.m. to Noon in the Library meeting room. This special sale features quality books from Ron’s personal collection of classic and contemporary fiction, biographies, history including Civil War and WWII, Native American History, Political History and Sports. The sale will be held on a free-will donation basis with “suggested” donation on certain items. Special thanks from all of us to Pat Ikan for sharing Ron’s love of books (and the Library) with the whole community.
Don’t miss Family Fun Night on Saturday, November 12th at the Solon Community Center. We’ll have gym games at 6 p.m. and the movie, VIVO at 7 p.m. with popcorn. Bring your friends and neighbors and enjoy a (free) night out!
Your Space is just for teens! Tuesdays after school the Library’s meeting room is just for 6th-12th graders to hang out, play games, challenge friends to a competition on the Nintendo Switch, and of course eat snacks. Tuesdays after school until 5 p.m.
Early-out Thursdays at the Library are all about the kids! BAM POW activities begin at 1:45 for Kindergarten through 5th graders, walk over to the Library after school to Build and Make, Play or Watch with us! CATS activities begin at 3:30 for 6th-12th graders and include some of our Creative Amazing Teens of Solon favorites like outdoor games, Kahoot!, trivia, and more.
Cook up something new to enjoy with the Cookbook Club! It’s soup season! This month we’re eating from The Ultimate Soup Cookbook compiled by Reader’s Digest. Try a dish, bring it to share, and chat with other foodies on Saturday, November 19th at 11 a.m.
Library Access
Regular Library hours are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the holidays the Library will have changes to our regular schedule.
Fri, Nov. 18th: Library closes at 4 p.m. for Staff In-Service
Tue, Nov. 22: open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., No Library Programs
Wed, Nov. 23: open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., No Library Programs
Thurs, Nov. 24: Closed for Thanksgiving
Fri, Nov. 25: Closed for Thanksgiving
Sat, Nov. 26: Closed for Thanksgiving
What’s New?
‘Tis the season for holiday reads! Fall into a great book (or movie) and get into the holiday spirit.
A Cross-Country Christmas by Courtney Walsh. Lauren Richmond isn’t a fan of Christmas. Which is why she rarely makes the trip home to the Midwest for the holidays. After all, she has plenty to keep her busy—namely, her duties as a set decorator on a TV sitcom. But this December, Lauren‘s brother and his wife are expecting a baby, so her brother arranges a ride home for her with his good friend, Will. Unfortunately for Lauren, she’s been trying to forget college baseball coach and childhood crush Will Sinclair for more than ten years. Now, thanks to her fear of flying, she’s stuck in a car with him from California to Illinois. She’s circumspect and organized. He’s flirty and spontaneous. She’s convinced that people don’t change. He’s trying to prove to her (and himself) that he has. On this cross-country road trip, they’ll both discover that history doesn’t exactly repeat itself. . . but like any good Christmas carol, it does have a second verse.
The Christmas Bookshop by Jenny Colgan. Laid off from her department store job, Carmen has perilously little cash and few options. The prospect of spending Christmas with her perfect sister Sofia, in Sofia’s perfect house with her perfect children and her perfectly ordered yuppie life does not appeal. Frankly, Sofia doesn’t exactly want her prickly sister Carmen there either. But Sofia has yet another baby on the way, a mother desperate to see her daughters get along, and a client who needs help revitalizing his shabby old bookshop. So Carmen moves in and takes the job. Thrown rather suddenly into the inner workings of Mr. McCredie’s ancient bookshop on the picturesque streets of historic Edinburgh, Carmen is intrigued despite herself. The store is dusty and disorganized but undeniably charming. Can she breathe some new life into it in time for Christmas shopping? What will happen when a famous and charismatic author takes a sudden interest in the bookshop—and Carmen? And will the Christmas spirit be enough to help heal her fractured family?
Twelve Topsy-Turvy, Very Messy Days of Christmas by James Patterson and Tad Safran. At Christmastime, a family of three are missing someone dear to them. Until unexpected guests begin to arrive at their empty house, filling it with Christmas memories in the making.
Not ready for the holiday hubbub? The blockbuster hit, Top Gun: Maverick just hit the shelves! Enjoy a movie night, at home with a movie or two from the Library.