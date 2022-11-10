Family Fun Night

Friends of the Library are hosting the Ron Ikan Memorial Book Sale on Saturday, November 12th from 8 a.m. to Noon in the Library meeting room. This special sale features quality books from Ron’s personal collection of classic and contemporary fiction, biographies, history including Civil War and WWII, Native American History, Political History and Sports. The sale will be held on a free-will donation basis with “suggested” donation on certain items. Special thanks from all of us to Pat Ikan for sharing Ron’s love of books (and the Library) with the whole community.

Don’t miss Family Fun Night on Saturday, November 12th at the Solon Community Center. We’ll have gym games at 6 p.m. and the movie, VIVO at 7 p.m. with popcorn. Bring your friends and neighbors and enjoy a (free) night out!

