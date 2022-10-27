We want to hear from YOU! Solon Public Library is in the process of creating our next 3 — 5 year strategic plan. We are hosting Community Focus Groups on one upcoming Sunday: November 13th from 2:00 — 4:00 p.m. We also invite you to complete a library survey online or in-person (link available on our website, solon.lib.ia.us). Your feedback and input will help us respond to community needs and shape our library’s future.
Are you interested in advocating for the Library? The Solon Public Library Board of Trustees has an open seat for a City of Solon resident and an open seat for a rural Johnson County resident. Trustees advocate for the Library in the community in many ways, like increasing funding, ensuring the Library is meeting the needs of the community, and planning for the future. To learn more about the role of the Library Board of Trustees, and find the application, visit our website (solon.lib.ia.us) then under the “About” menu, click “Library Board.” Applications should be returned to Solon City Hall.
The 2nd Annual “Put a Bid On it” Art Auction hosted by the Solon Public Library Foundation will be held in March 2023. The Foundation is seeking donations for the art auction. If you have a piece that no longer works in your space, are an artist, collector, or just love the Library, please keep the Foundation in mind. Donations can be dropped off at the Library during regular hours, receipts are available. Thank you for supporting the Solon Public Library Foundation.
Library Access
Regular Library hours are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please note the following special hours and closures in October:
Friday, October 28th, the Library will be closed for Staff Safety Training.
Monday, October 31st, the Library will close at 4 p.m. for the holiday.
Library Events
Join friends new and old for Scrabble, Cribbage, other table-top games and socializing at Game Night on Thursday, October 27th at 6:30 p.m.
Local Libraries LIT Watch Party with Ann Patchett: Tuesday, November 1 at 6:30 p.m. Patchett’s novels include Bel Canto, The Patron Saint of Liars, Taft, The Magician’s Assistant, Run, State of Wonder, Commonwealth, and The Dutch House. Enjoy a watch party at the Solon Public Library on Tuesday, November 1 at 6:30 p.m. We’ll play an encore presentation of the speaker and enjoy charcuterie and desserts with other literary lovers.
Fiber artists and enthusiasts are invited to join KNIT-LIT, a knitting themed book club. This month we’re reading Things I Learned from Knitting: Whether I Wanted to or Not by Stephanie Pearl-McPhee and we’ll get together on Wednesday, November 2nd at 6:30 p.m. to work on a fiber project and chat about the book.
Come try a new thing with DIY Night! This month we’re learning folded book art using discarded books. Register on our website, over the phone, or at the Library and join us on Tuesday, November 8th at 6:30 p.m.
Friends of the Library are hosting the Ron Ikan Memorial Book Sale on Saturday, November 12th from 8 a.m. to Noon in the Library meeting room.
We’re delighted to continue this tradition of family fun in partnership with Solon Recreation. The summer months were perfect for outdoor games and a family movie. With the cold weather here and only getting colder, we love having the Solon Community Center as a fabulous space to gather, play games and enjoy the movie in the auditorium. Don’t miss Family Fun Night on Saturday, November 12th at the Solon Community Center. We’ll have gym games at 6 p.m. and the movie, VIVO at 7 p.m. with popcorn. Bring your friends and neighbors and enjoy a great night out!
What’s New?
With new books arriving every day, we wanted to highlight a few new fiction titles that fall into different genres around the Library. You can find all new adult fiction on the new fiction shelves at the front of the Library.
The Accidental War by Walter Jon Williams. Blending fast-paced military science fiction and space opera, the first volume in a dynamic trilogy from the New York Times bestselling author of The Praxis, set in the universe of his popular and critically acclaimed Dread Empire’s Fall series—a tale of blood, courage, adventure and battle in which the fate of an empire rests in the hands of a cadre of desperate exiles. (Science Fiction, book one of three)
Kill Red by Max O’Hara. Riding the rails across America’s uncivilized and unpredictable western frontier requires true grit. For Wolf Stockburn, Railroad Detective, it takes a keen eye, quick draw, and dead aim to protect passengers from the most dangerous outlaws in the west — or avenge them . . . (Western, Large Print)
Love on the Brain by Ali Hazelwood. Like an avenging, purple-haired Jedi bringing balance to the mansplained universe, Bee Königswasser lives by a simple code: What would Marie Curie do? If NASA offered her the lead on a neuroengineering project—a literal dream come true after years scraping by on the crumbs of academia—Marie would accept without hesitation. Duh. But the mother of modern physics never had to co-lead with Levi Ward. (Large Print, Romance)
The Ways We Hide by Kristina McMorris. As a little girl raised amid the hardships of Michigan’s Copper Country, Fenna Vos learned to focus on her own survival. That ability sustains her even now as the Second World War rages in faraway countries. Though she performs onstage as the assistant to an unruly escape artist, behind the curtain she’s the mastermind of their act. Ultimately, controlling her surroundings and eluding traps of every kind helps her keep a lingering trauma at bay. (historical fiction, author of Sold on a Monday)