We want to hear from YOU! Solon Public Library is in the process of creating our next 3 — 5 year strategic plan. We are hosting Community Focus Groups on one upcoming Sunday: November 13th from 2:00 — 4:00 p.m. We also invite you to complete a library survey online or in-person (link available on our website, solon.lib.ia.us). Your feedback and input will help us respond to community needs and shape our library’s future.

Are you interested in advocating for the Library? The Solon Public Library Board of Trustees has an open seat for a City of Solon resident and an open seat for a rural Johnson County resident. Trustees advocate for the Library in the community in many ways, like increasing funding, ensuring the Library is meeting the needs of the community, and planning for the future. To learn more about the role of the Library Board of Trustees, and find the application, visit our website (solon.lib.ia.us) then under the “About” menu, click “Library Board.” Applications should be returned to Solon City Hall.

