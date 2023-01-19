Attention, OverDrive app users! OverDrive is discontinuing the legacy OverDrive app in early 2023 and transitioning users to the Libby app. Libby is OverDrive’s newer app for browsing and enjoying digital content from our library. It’s time to give Libby a try! All your loans, holds, and wish list items will be waiting for you in Libby when you add your library card.

Libby also comes with new features we know you’ll love, like:

Recommended for you