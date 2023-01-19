Attention, OverDrive app users! OverDrive is discontinuing the legacy OverDrive app in early 2023 and transitioning users to the Libby app. Libby is OverDrive’s newer app for browsing and enjoying digital content from our library. It’s time to give Libby a try! All your loans, holds, and wish list items will be waiting for you in Libby when you add your library card.
Libby also comes with new features we know you’ll love, like:
• Tags to categorize books however you’d like—you can even sync your OverDrive wish list into a tag!
• A central bookshelf for all loans and holds
• Customizable notifications for ready holds, new magazine issues, and more
• Compatibility with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Sonos speakers
• Extra learning and entertainment resources, like Kanopy.
• Easy access to OverDrive support staff
Note: Our library’s digital collection will continue to be available at https://bridges.overdrive.com/
Library Events
There’s still time to join us for the Winter Library Challenge! Check-out Library materials in different collections and participate in Library programs to earn secret codes. Four secret codes complete a level and earn you a small prize, and a chance to win a grand prize. It’s fun for all ages. The challenge ends January 31st — Challenge yourself and win this WIN-ter!
Solon Book Club members are reading and discussing The Girl in His Shadow by Audrey Blake. This historical fiction book takes place in London, 1845. “Raised by the eccentric surgeon Dr. Horace Croft after losing her parents to a deadly pandemic, the orphan Nora Beady knows little about conventional life. While other young ladies were raised to busy themselves with needlework and watercolors, Nora was trained to perfect her suturing and anatomical illustrations of dissections.” New members are always welcome! Pick up a copy of the book at the Library and join us on Tuesday, January 17th at 6:30 p.m.
Trivia Night is back! Join us in-person on Friday, January 27th at 6:30 p.m. as teams compete to win bragging rights (and a prize) in this general knowledge trivia. Teams of no more than 6 will participate in 4 rounds of questions to win prizes. Unlike any other trivia, teams will be able to use resources! Teams can stop into the library to check out up to 5 books of their choice to reference during game play. Register online, over the phone, or in-person.
Teens in 6th-12th grades can kick off the new year with the new 2023 Teen Reading Challenge. Read books from the different categories, fill out the Google form, and win prizes! Once you’ve completed all the challenges, you can pick a $10 gift card from a local restaurant. All registered participants are entered to win the grand prize of a Kindle Fire. Link to Google form and details are available on our website, solon.lib.ia.us
Library Access
Regular Library hours are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Sundays.
Don’t forget, the digital library is always available! Find an eBook, eAudiobook, magazines and more with the Libby app. You can even stream classic films, discover new favorites, and more with Kanopy on your favorite smart device.
What’s New?
Enjoy a night in with a new movie or tv series from the Library!
The Banshees of Inisherin. On a remote island off the coast of Ireland, Pádraic is devastated when his buddy Colm suddenly puts an end to their lifelong friendship. With help from his sister and a troubled young islander, Pádraic sets out to repair the damaged relationship by any means necessary. However, as Colm’s resolve only strengthens, he soon delivers an ultimatum that leads to shocking consequences. [Rated R]
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings. This anthology series showcases the stories, memories, and inspirations behind the singer’s most beloved songs. [Not rated]
Emily the Criminal. Saddled with student debt and unable to find work, a college graduate becomes involved in a credit card scam, acting as a dummy shopper and buying increasingly risky products with stolen credit cards. [Rated R]
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son, Josh, struggles to adapt to his new school and friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile that loves baths, caviar and great music. The two become fast friends, but when evil neighbor Mr. Grumps threatens Lyle’s existence, the Primms must band together to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places. [Rated PG]
The Woman King. In the 1800s, a group of all-female warriors protects the African kingdom of Dahomey with skills and fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Faced with a new threat, Gen. Nanisca trains the next generation of recruits to fight against a foreign enemy that’s determined to destroy their way of life. [Rated PG-13]
House of the Dragon (season 1). The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to popular HBO series “Game of Thrones.” Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” “House of the Dragon” is set nearly 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys I Targaryen’s children battling for control of the Iron Throne. [Rated TV-MA]