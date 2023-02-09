As a professor of Rhetoric and Communications at the University of Iowa, Don Ochs knew that continuing education was the key to unlocking a better future for anyone willing to try.
As an avid reader himself, Don knew that a strong public library is essential to support those who dreamed of a better future for themselves and for others. In honor and memory of Don Ochs and his commitment to the Solon community of learners, the Solon Public Library Foundation awards two $500 scholarships each year in his name to promote and support lifelong learning for members of our Solon community.
A Don Ochs scholarship is available to two students graduating from Solon High School or a homeschool program in the Solon Community School District, each of whom has submitted an application. Details on the requirements and how to submit an application are available on the Library website, solon.lib.ia.us and click on the “Don Ochs Scholarship” button.
Library Events
Games, popcorn, and a movie, make for a fun night out! Fun For All Night (formerly Family Fun Night) is Saturday, February 11th with gym games starting at 6 p.m. at the Solon Community Center. We’ll move to the auditorium for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile [PG] on the big screen at 7 p.m. It’s free fun for all ages!
This month the Solon Book Club is reading The Dutch House by Ann Patchett. “At the end of the Second World War, Cyril Conroy combines luck and a single canny investment to begin an enormous real estate empire, propelling his family from poverty to enormous wealth. His first order of business is to buy the Dutch House, a lavish estate in the suburbs outside of Philadelphia.
Meant as a surprise for his wife, the house sets in motion the undoing of everyone he loves.” Join us on Tuesday, February 21st at 6:30 p.m. as we discuss this novel. Everyone is welcome, copies are available at the Library.
February Storytimes are all about Midwinter Celebrations! Join us as we sing songs, read books, and play games together on Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m.
Bid high and bid often at the Solon Public Library Foundation’s 2nd Annual “Put a Bid On It” silent art auction. Bidding opens on Monday, February 27th and bidding will be closed at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18th. Many thanks to the generous artists and patrons that donated from their collections to make this auction possible. All proceeds will be used to finance the Library’s Mobile Computer Lab project. Thank you for supporting the Solon Public Library Foundation.
Library Access
Regular Library hours are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Sundays.
On Friday, February 24th, the Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow time for our monthly staff in-service. We utilize this time to collaborate as a team and learn new skills.
Don’t forget, the digital library is always available! Find an eBook, eAudiobook, magazines and more with Bridges, or with the Libby app on your favorite smart device. You can even stream classic films, discover new favorites, and more with Kanopy on your favorite smart device.
Everyone is welcome at the Library and our programs. Please contact us with access needs.
What’s New?
Enjoy a new movie or binge the award season darlings! There’s a wide variety of movies, tv series, and documentaries available at the Library. These are just a few of our new titles.
Amsterdam. In the 1930s, three friends (Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington) witness a murder, are framed for it, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history. Drama/Comedy. Rated R.
Doctor Who. The further adventures in time and space of the alien adventurer known as the Doctor and their companions from planet Earth. (2005-2023 series with Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, and Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor)
The Menu. A young couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholaus Hoult) travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. Horror/Thriller. Rated R.
Reacher. Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), a veteran military police investigator, has recently entered civilian life when he is falsely accused of murder. (Season 1, based on the Jack Reacher book series by Lee Child)
Ticket to Paradise. A man (George Clooney) and his ex-wife (Julia Roberts) race to Bali, Indonesia, to stop their daughter from marrying a seaweed farmer. As they desperately try to sabotage the wedding, the bickering duo soon find themselves rekindling old feelings that once made them happy together. Rated PG-13.
Till. The true story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s (Danielle Deadwyler) relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till (Jalyn Hall), who was brutally lynched in 1955 while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. Biography/Drama/History. Rated PG-13.