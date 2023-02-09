Fun for all Night

As a professor of Rhetoric and Communications at the University of Iowa, Don Ochs knew that continuing education was the key to unlocking a better future for anyone willing to try.

As an avid reader himself, Don knew that a strong public library is essential to support those who dreamed of a better future for themselves and for others. In honor and memory of Don Ochs and his commitment to the Solon community of learners, the Solon Public Library Foundation awards two $500 scholarships each year in his name to promote and support lifelong learning for members of our Solon community.

