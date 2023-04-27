At its April 19 meeting, the Linn County Board of Supervisors approved a $152.2 million balanced budget for fiscal year 2024 following five months of public meetings and two public hearings.

The newly approved budget increases the countywide levy (property tax) rate by 11 cents from $5.85 per $1,000 of taxable value to $5.96. This is equal to $18 on a $200,000 home. This increase was necessary to maintain current services while meeting rising inflation costs. Many of Linn County’s contract costs also increased because of inflation.

Recommended for you