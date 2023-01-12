The Linn County Board of Supervisors has awarded $80,000 in grants from the Linn County Board of Supervisors Witwer Trust Fund to 24 non-profit organizations whose work benefits Linn County residents. The recipients were selected through an annual competitive grant process that began in November. The Board of Supervisors received more than $298,000 in grant requests with $80,000 in available funds.
The Witwer Trust was established by Weaver Witwer, a prominent Cedar Rapids grocer and landowner who died in 1979. Mr. Witwer owned and operated a food processing plant, a number of local farms, and what became known as the Me Too grocery stores.
The Witwer Trust grant cycle begins November 1 of each year. For more information about the Witwer Trust grant program, visit LinnCountyIowa.gov/Witwer.
The following organizations received Witwer Trust grant funding for fiscal year 2023:
• African American Museum of Iowa, Building Relationships for Our Future: A New Contact Database for the AAMI — $4,400
• Catherine McAuley Center, Essential Supplies and Transportation for Women Experiencing Homelessness in Linn County — $3,300
Cedar Boat Club, July 3rd Fireworks Show — $4,900
• Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity, Affordable Repairs Program — $2,500
• Central City Senior Dining, Home Delivery Supply Replacement Project — $2,300
• Coggon Area Betterment Association, Door to Door — $3,000
• Community Health Free Clinic, Prescription Services Support — $4,900
• Community Resources United to Stop Heroin (CRUSH of (Iowa), CRUSH Recovery Community Center (CRUSH RCC) — $2,600
• Eastern Iowa Arts Academy, Music & Arts Studio Scholarships — $2,000
• Ely, Iowa, Friends of the Public Library, Enrich the Pantry — $2,500
• Families Helping Families of Iowa, Providing Shoes for Linn County Youth in Foster Care — $2,500
• Foundation 2 Crisis Services, Transportation Support at The Linn County Access Center — $2,500
• Hiawatha Public Library, Dinosaur Encounters! — $500
• Horizons, A Family Service Alliance, Meals on Wheels Kitchen Equipment — $2,500
• Kids First Law Center, Restorative Justice Prevents Youth Violence — $3,900
• LBA Foundation, LBA Youth Mental Wellness Program — $4,000
• Matthew 25, Free Produce Project — $4,200
• Refugee Immigrant Association & Hoover Community School, LIFE (Linn County Integration project For Emerging Communities — $5,000
• Riverview Center, Linn County Sexual Assault/Abuse Crisis Intervention Project — $5,000
• Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Inc., No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in Our Town! IA-Cedar Rapids Marion 2023 — $4,500
• Southeast Linn Community Center, Kitchen Range Replacement — $2,000
• Springville Area Neighborhood Services and Information (SANSI), SANSI Facility Rental — $3,000
• The Academy for Scholastic and Personal Success Expansion Program, The Academy Expansion Program Support: Setting Goals, Planting Seeds, Nurturing Dreams, Growing Our Future — $4,000