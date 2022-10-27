The Linn County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in support of an ordinance that places a moratorium on accepting rezoning applications for the Renewable Energy Overlay District (utility-scale solar applications). The moratorium will expire automatically after three months unless extended by resolution by the Board of Supervisors. The moratorium may be extended no more than three times for a maximum period of 12 months.
The moratorium period will allow staff to closely examine and analyze Linn County’s renewable energy standards taking lessons learned from the two recent utility-scale solar rezoning applications.
“We’re not aiming for a perfect ordinance,” said Linn County Planning & Development Director Charlie Nichols. “We’re looking to improve our already good code into something more Linn County customers are comfortable with and can accept, which is reflective of our Customer-Centered Culture.”
Linn County’s Planning & Development Department will also create Renewable Energy Review Committees to help look at specific areas of the renewable energy code including, but not limited to, setbacks, vegetation, screening, agrivoltaics, and battery energy storage systems. The committees will begin meeting in November to help evaluate code updates and have input on the updated code.