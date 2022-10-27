The Linn County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in support of an ordinance that places a moratorium on accepting rezoning applications for the Renewable Energy Overlay District (utility-scale solar applications). The moratorium will expire automatically after three months unless extended by resolution by the Board of Supervisors. The moratorium may be extended no more than three times for a maximum period of 12 months.

The moratorium period will allow staff to closely examine and analyze Linn County’s renewable energy standards taking lessons learned from the two recent utility-scale solar rezoning applications.

Recommended for you