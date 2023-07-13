The Linn County Conservation Board won the National Association of Parks and Recreation Officials (NACPRO) 2023 Area and Facility Award for the recent Morgan Creek Park redevelopment. This award recognizes excellence in park and recreation areas, recreation facilities, and operational facilities. Linn County Conservation won the Class II award, which is based on population service area. The presentation of the 2023 NACPRO awards was held in Libertyville, Illinois in conjunction with the Special Park District Forum.
Morgan Creek Park, a 352-acre park, in southwest Linn County is a regional county park in an actively urbanizing area bordering Cedar Rapids. A 2015 master plan guided a major redevelopment through community input and growth considerations. The $5.87 million dollar development, completed in June of 2022, included a new park road, event shelter, accessible restrooms, inclusive destination playground, small picnic shelters, accessible trails, native prairie and wetland development. The Morgan Creek Park project leveraged over $2.2 million dollars in donations, grants, and other alternative sources of funding from numerous partners to support local Linn County Water and Land Legacy bond and capital dollars. The response to this project by the community has been overwhelming, with a steady stream of visitors since the park opening. People of all ages, backgrounds and mobilities are enjoying the variety of amenities in this natural resource oasis, making this project a major regional draw for conservation, community attraction and tourism to Linn County.