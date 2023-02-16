The 2023 Linn County Fair is right around the corner and the Linn County Fair Association is excited to welcome two new staff members and seven new or re-elected board members. These individuals, along with our current board and association members, are excited to work to make the Linn County Fair successful both during fair week and throughout the rest of the year.
New board membersAt the Linn County Fair Association’s 2022 Annual Meeting, seven individuals were elected to the Board of Directors. Those elected include: Bud Blackford, Charlie Bach, Heidi Steffen, Molly Ericson, Tim Clemens, Jesse Martinson, and Mike Clemens. Board members serve a three-year term and they can be re-elected to the board at the end of their term.
Rental manager Megan Dudley The Linn County Fair Association is proud to announce the hire of our new part time Rental Manager Megan Dudley. Megan is a lifelong resident of northern Linn County and has been a longtime supporter of the Linn County Fairgrounds. She grew up through the 4-H and FFA programs and has continued staying involved with the Fairgrounds volunteering and showing livestock. In her new role, she will be responsible for all rentals hosted on the Linn County Fairgrounds which would include but not limited to weddings, corporate events, livestock shows, and much more. She has a passion for people and agriculture, and the transition into her role has been seamless.
Megan has an extensive background in Agriculture and Sales. Prior to working for the Fair, she was the assistant manager at Interstate Grain in Center Point where she worked with customers on feed rations, face to face, and on farm sales calls, as well as hosted many workshops and events. She also worked at Clickstop Inc. in Urbana where she managed a team of Inside Sales Consultants. She and her husband currently own Riverbend Pet Spa, a pet grooming facility in Central City. Megan is a busy woman, but she thrives on prioritizing her time and efforts in order to best serve her clients. Outside of work, Megan and her husband Kevin live on a farm outside of Coggon and raise livestock. They have two young daughters and enjoy time spent in the outdoors as a family. If you have rental related questions or would like to schedule a viewing or book an event, you can contact Megan at rentals@thelinncountyfair.com or call 319-929-3247.
Fair office manager Nicole GoerdtThe Linn County Fair Association is also excited to welcome Nicole Goerdt as the new Fair Office Manager. Nicole grew up in 4-H while watching her dad serve on the Linn County Fair Board. Nicole volunteered at the fair for multiple years before joining the association in 2020. In her role as office manager she assists with annual storage rentals, the partnership program and rentals, preparing necessary reports for board meetings, and more.
Nicole works full time in healthcare and has a passion for helping people. She also ran her own direct sales business for three years. Within her position and as a member of the Linn County Fair Association, she also helps gather and schedule the staffing for the beer tent during fair week. Nicole lives at home with her husband, and kids (both human and dog). She is looking forward to getting more involved in the fair and growing in her role as Fair Manager.