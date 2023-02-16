The 2023 Linn County Fair is right around the corner and the Linn County Fair Association is excited to welcome two new staff members and seven new or re-elected board members. These individuals, along with our current board and association members, are excited to work to make the Linn County Fair successful both during fair week and throughout the rest of the year.

New board membersAt the Linn County Fair Association’s 2022 Annual Meeting, seven individuals were elected to the Board of Directors. Those elected include: Bud Blackford, Charlie Bach, Heidi Steffen, Molly Ericson, Tim Clemens, Jesse Martinson, and Mike Clemens. Board members serve a three-year term and they can be re-elected to the board at the end of their term.

