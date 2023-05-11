Temporary Use Permits are required for portable concrete mixing plants and for events in unincorporated Linn County when the type of event planned is not a permitted use within the zoning district where the event will take place. Applicants are encouraged to submit applications approximately 90 days prior to the start of the activity or event. Applications for activities or events (e.g., race, haunted house, concert, temporary assembly, etc.) that are submitted fourteen (14) days or less from the start date of the event will be subject to an increased application fee of up to $500. The fee for Temporary Use Permits that do not require expedited handling is $50.
Linn County reminds residents and groups planning public events in unincorporated Linn County that they must apply for a temporary use permit. Temporary use permits add flexibility to the zoning ordinance while ensuring all safeguards are in place to protect event organizers, vendors, and attendees. Event organizers should apply for the permit before investing significantly in the project to avoid the loss of any investment should the application be denied.
A compete application for a Temporary Use Permit will include:
• An application signed by the property owner and/or applicant;
• Application fee;
• Minor Site Plan; and,
• Other required documentation as determined by staff (e.g., proof of liability insurance, emergency contact list, Severe Weather Plan, etc.).
Temporary Use Permit applications are available on the Linn County Planning & Development website. For questions about the permit application, or about what type of uses are permitted in your zoning district, call the Planning & Development Department at 319-892-5130 or email plan_dev@LinnCountyIowa.gov.