Linn County Sustainability kicked off their series of Earth Month conversations at the Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center Saturday, April 1.

Tamara Marcus, director of the sustainability committee, said that the topics for Earth Month will focus on ways to be more sustainable, and how to get people to consider the impacts on the vulnerable populations in the county, including people of color, elderly as well as small towns who may be impacted by climate changes. The goal is to get all thinking of how to make equitability a point of the thinking when discussing sustainability.

