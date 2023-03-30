The Lisbon Lions boys varsity track and field team traveled to Dubuque last Friday for the Tri-Rivers Conference Indoor meet.
No team scores were kept, but highlights included four first-place finishes, two of them belonging to junior Baylor Speidel (the 55 and 200 meter dash).
Ben Morningstar collected a first-place finish in the 55 Meter Hurdles in a time of 7.98, while the 4x800 meter relay squad of Weslety Sadler, Junior Krob, Micah Knapp and Michael Gadberry in a time of 9:05.75 also took the top spot.
Second place finishes went to Tiernan Boots took in the 55 meter dash with a time of 6.87, Luke Czarnecki in the 55 meter hurdles with a 8.14 time, the 4x400 meter relay squad of Cohen Kamaus, Dakota Clark, Ben Morningstar, Michael Gadberry with a time of 3:39.24, Luke Czarnecki in the high jump with a height of 6 feet 2 inches.
Lisbon boys track agate 55 Meter Dash - 1 Baylor Speidel 6.66, 2 Tiernan Boots 6.87, 15 Quinn Coleman 7.18; 200 Meter Dash - 1 Baylor Speidel 23.37, 26 Caleb Ross 27.82, 30 Grayson Wollum 28.48; 400 Meter Dash - 4 Daylin Schaffer 56.29, 14 Kinnick Medinger 59.84, 25 Caleb Snyder 1:03.04; 800 Meter Run - 16 Brody Speidel 2:29.59, 17 Aiden Morrill 2:32.85, 19 Lucas Capron 2:37.78; 1600 Meter Run - 3 Wesley Sadler 5:05.16, 6 Micah Knapp 5:16.56, 13 Sawyer Feldman 5:38.24; 55 Meter Hurdles - 1 Ben Morningstar 7.98, 2 Luke Czarnecki 8.14, 5 Gage Holub 8.86, 12 Riley Stone 9.71; 4x200 Meter Relay - 5 Ryan Ross, Cole Butteris, Brandon Caspers, Reid Fridley 1:41.91; 4x400 Meter Relay - 2 Cohen Kamaus, Dakota Clark, Ben Morningstar, Michael Gadberry 3:39.24; 4x800 Meter Relay — 1 Wesley Sadler, Junior Krob, Micah Knapp, Michael Gadberry 9:05.75; 1600 Sprint Medley - 3 Tiernan Boots, Dakota Clark, Cohen Kamaus, Junior Krob 3:58.68; High Jump - 2 Luke Czarnecki 6’2”, 6. Daylin Schaffer 5’4”, 6. Gage Holub 5’4”; Long Jump - 15 Daylin Schaffer 17’6”, 16 Chase McFarlane 16’6”, 26 Elliott Moehlman 13’6.5”; Shot Put - 3 Jonah Reiling 46’5”, 9 Kael Chappell 37’.