The Lisbon Lions boys varsity track and field team traveled to Dubuque last Friday for the Tri-Rivers Conference Indoor meet.

Lisbon Boys track 1 Junior Krob
Lisbon’s Junior Krob races in his leg of the 4x800 meter relay.

No team scores were kept, but highlights included four first-place finishes, two of them belonging to junior Baylor Speidel (the 55 and 200 meter dash).

Lisbon boys track 2 Jacob Walerius
Jacob Walerius races at the Dubuque indoor meet.
Lisbon boys track 3 Tiernan Boots
Tiernan Boots runs in the 55 meter dash.
Lisbon boys track 4 Gage Holub
Gage Holub takes part in the high jump.
Lisbon boys track 5 Sawyer Feldman
Lisbon’s Sawyer Feldman races at the Dubuque Indoor meet.
Lisbon boys track 6 hurdles Czarnecki, Morningstar and Holub
Luke Czarnecki, Ben Morningstar and Gage Holub race in the hurdles.

