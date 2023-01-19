The Lisbon boys basketball team dropped the two games they played last week, as they hosted Alburnett on Tuesday before Prince of Peace on Friday.
“They’re not the results we were hoping for, but we executed our game plan for the majority of the games,” remarked Lions head coach Levi Montague.
“We have been struggling with turnovers this year, and it is being magnified in close ball games,” he said.
Tuesday, Jan. 10The Alburnett Pirates were the first to to defeat the Lions last week, coming to town and proceeding to come out on top of every quarter of the game, ranging from three points, in the second, to six points, in the first.
Turnovers were indeed a problem for the team in the match, as they suffered 24 compared to just 11 from the Pirates.
Luke Czarnecki and Daylin Schaefer each had 14 points in the loss, with each going six of nine from the field. Czarnecki added seven rebounds, two assists, and a steal to his performance.
Friday, Jan. 13 Prince of Peace improved to 9-3 with a 62-48 win over their hosts, the Lisbon Lions.
The Lions pounced first, exiting the first quarter with an 18-10 lead.
The lead would be all but erased in the second quarter, as the Irish outscored the host team 17-10 to make it 28-27 Lions at the half.
Prince of Peace bested the Lions in the final two quarters, including a 23-14 margin in the third.
Michael Gadberry led the hosts with 18 points in the loss.