The Lisbon varsity boys basketball regular season came to an end with a 51-34 win over the visiting Midland Eagles Monday, Feb. 6.
The Lions enjoyed a narrow 14-10 lead after the first quarter, and gradually put more distance between themselves and the Eagles as the game progressed. Midland came up short in each period of the game.
It wasn’t for lack of shots. The Eagles ended the contest having taken 50 shots compared to Lisbon’s 47 — but the Lions were much more accurate. Midland shot just 26 percent from the field, while Lisbon shot 42.6 percent.
Michael Gadberry led the team on offense with 17 points. Teammate Luke Czarnecki chipped in 13 points, and led the Lions in rebounds with 10 to score a double-double.
Grayson Wollum nabbed six boards in the win, while Cohen Kamaus and Gadberry each wrapped the game with four assists.
The Lions, 9-12 after the victory, would face Clayton Ridge in 1A first round action the following Monday.
Lisbon BBB Agate Monday, Feb. 6 Lisbon vs. Midland MID 10 5 8 11 34 LIS 14 8 13 16 51 Lisbon Points | Michael Gadberry, JR PTS 17 FG 6/12 3PT 2/6 FT 3/3 Points | Luke Czarnecki, SR PTS 13 FG 6/11 FT 1/4 Points | Brendan Guyer, SR PTS 6 FG 3/3 Rebounds | Luke Czarnecki, SR RBD 10 OFF 4 STL 2 Rebounds | Grayson Wollum, SO RBD 6 OFF 3 BLK 3 Rebounds | Brendan Guyer, SR RBD 3 OFF 2 Assists | Cohen Kamaus, SR AST 4 TO 2 A/TO 2.0 Assists | Michael Gadberry, JR AST 4 TO 2 A/TO 2.0 Assists | Luke Czarnecki, SR AST 2 TO 3 A/TO 0.7 Midland Points | Zain Sauer, SR PTS 19 FG 7/18 FT 5/5 Points | Warren Etten, SR PTS 6 FG 2/7 3PT 2/7 Points | Ty Jensen, JR PTS 4 FG 2/3 Rebounds | Ty Jensen, JR RBD 11 OFF 5 Rebounds | Zain Sauer, SR RBD 6 OFF 2 STL 5 Rebounds | Seth Bixler, JR RBD 4 OFF 2 STL 1 Assists | Warren Etten, SR AST 4 TO 2 A/TO 2.0 Assists | Cale Crist, JR AST 2 TO 2 A/TO 1.0 Assists | Zain Sauer, SR AST 1 TO 5 A/TO 0.2