The Lisbon track and field team had themselves a big week, placing second and fourth at a pair of away meets, and featuring some outstanding performances throughout.
Monday, April 3The Lions took second place at Mount Mercy’s Co-Ed No Mercy High School Showdown, showing a little, but not much, mercy, as Linn-Mar took first with 184 team points. Lisbon was next at 112.
The Lions had first place finishes from Baylor Speidel in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.34, Junior Krob in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:08.69, Luke Czarnecki in the high jump with a leap of 6 foot 4 inches, the 800 meter sprint medley relay squad of Brandon Caspers, Quinn coleman, Reid Fridley, and Cole Butteris with a time of 1:41.96, and the 4x100 meter relay squad of Kaden Caspers, Czarnecki, Tiernan Boots and Baylor Speidel with a time of 44.73.
Second place finish went to the 440 meter shuttle hurdle squad of Cohen Kamaus, Czarnecki, Gage Holub and Ben Morningstar with a time of 1:02.97 and the 4x200 meter relay squad of Kaden Caspers, Dakota Clark, Tiernan Boots and Baylor Speidel with a time of 1:33.69.
Third place finishes went to Ben Morningstar in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.45, Wesley Sadler in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:10.02, Micah Knapp in the 3200 meter run with a time of 11:37.72, and the 1600 meter distance medley relay of Quinn Coleman, Reid Fridley, Cole Butteris and Junior Krob with a time of 4:02.34.
Saturday, April 8 The Lions took fourth at the Assumption Co-Ed Invitational, but boasted five championship performances from the team.
Those first place finishes came from Czarnecki in high jump with a leap of 6 foot, four inches, the 4x110 shuttle hurdle relay squad of Kamaus, Czarnecki, Holub and Morningstar with a time of 1:03.98, Baylor Speidel in the 100 meter dash with a time of 10.71 (a new personal record), the 1600 meter distance relay squad of Coleman, Fridley, Butteris and Krob with a time of 3:52.25, and the 4x100 meter relay squad of Kaden Caspers, Czarnecki, Boots and Baylor Speidel with a time of 43.30.
Lisbon boys track agate Saturday, April 8 Team scores 1 North Scott 133.50, 2 Bettendorf 123, 3 Assumption 83, 4 Lisbon 74, 5 Dubuque Wahlert 69, 6 Bellevue 53.50, 7 Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) 46, 8 Monticello 43, 9 Camanche 39, 10 Rochelle 30, 11 Easton Valley 20, 12 Prince of Peace Prep 9, 13 Orion 7 Individual results 800 Meter Sprint Medley Relay - 8 Brandon Caspers, Quinn Coleman, Reid Fridley, Cole Butteris 1:45.07; 3200 Meter Run - 5 Wesley Sadler 10:45.27 (pr); 4x800 Meter Relay - 7 Brody Speidel, Aiden Morrill, Lucas Capron, Caleb Snyder 10:03.56; 4x110 Shuttle Hurdle Relay - 1 Cohen Kamaus, Luke Czarnecki, Gage Holub, Ben Morningstar 1:03.98; 100 Meter Dash - 1 Baylor Speidel 10.71 (pr), 10 Tiernan Boots 11.45 (pr); 1600 Meter Distance Medley Relay -1 Quinn Coleman, Reid Fridley, Cole Butteris, Junior Krob 3:52.25; 400 Meter Dash - 10 Daylin Schaffer 58.36, 13 Kinnick Medinger 59.93; 4x200 Meter Relay - 8 Kaden Caspers, Dakota Clark, Tiernan Boots, Baylor Speidel 1:39.77; 110 Meter Hurdles - 4 Luke Czarnecki 15.77 (pr); 800 Meter Run - 4 Junior Krob 2:07.72, 10 Brody Speidel 2:22.04 (pr); 200 Meter Dash - 4 Dakota Clark 23.73 (pr), 12 Kaden Caspers 24.81; 400 Meter Hurdles - 10 Gage Holub 1:03.58; 1600 Meter Run - 9 Micah Knapp 5:13.56 (pr), 18 Teague Krob 5:45.82; 4x100 Meter Relay - 1 Kaden Caspers, Luke Czarnecki, Tiernan Boots, Baylor Speidel 43.30; 4x400 Meter Relay - 8 Dakota Clark, Ben Morningstar, Gage Holub, Junior Krob 3:49.66; High Jump - 1 Luke Czarnecki 6’4”; Long Jump - 11 Daylin Schaefer 18’2.5”, 17 Grayson Wollum 16’11” (pr); Shot Put - 10 Jonah Reiling 40’9”, 21 Blake Harms 34’10.5”; Discus - 11 Jonah Reiling 109’4”, 14 Blake Harms 99’ (pr). Monday, April 3 Team Scores 1 Linn-Mar 184, 2 Lisbon 112, 3 Benton Comm 94, 4 Xavier, CR 88, 5 Alburnett 77, 6 George-Little Rk 36. Individual results 100 Meter Dash - 1 Baylor Speidel 11.34, 6 Tiernan Boots 11.96, 15 Ryan Ross 13.15, 16 Jacob Walerius 13.19; 110 Meter Hurdles - 3 Ben Morningstar 15.45, 4 Luke Czarnecki 16.23, 9 Gage Holub 17.60; 200 Meter Dash - 12 Reid Fridley 25.81; 13 Quinn Coleman 26.16, 15 Caleb Ross 28.46, 16 Jackson Knapp 28.65; 400 Meter Dash - 7 Brody Speidel 1:00.20, 8 Jackson Knapp 1:00.72; 400 Meter Hurdles - 5 Gage Holub 1:02.66; 800 Meter Run - 1 Junior Krob 2:08.69, 8 Micah Knapp 2:27.75, 10 Caleb Snyder 2:37.21; 1600 Meter Run - 3 Wesley Sadler 5:10.02, 10 Sawyer Feldman 5:38.93, 15 Teague Krob 5:48.30, 16 Aiden Morrill 6:05.94; 3200 Meter Run - 3 Micah Knapp 11:37.72; Discus - 8 Jonah Reiling 109’10” ,13 Blake Harms 95’0”, 17 Henry Reiling 76’2”, 22 Nathan Ricke 46’11”; High Jump - 1 Luke Czarnecki 6’4”; Long Jump - 5 Daylin Schaefer 18’3”, 13 Grayson Wollum 16’6”, 15 Chase McFarlane 16’3”, 19 Elliott Moehlman 12’11.75”; Shot Put - 4 Jonah Reiling 43’5.75”, 9 Kael Chappel 36’4.75”, 10 Blake Harms 35’1”, 11 Hayden Jackson 34’6.5”; 440 Meter Shuttle Hurdle - 2 Cohen Kamaus, Luke Czarnecki, Gage Holub, Ben Morningstar 1:02.97; 800 Meter Sprint Medley - 1 Brandon Caspers, Quinn Coleman, Reid Fridley, Cole Butteris 1:41.96; 1600 Meter Distance Medley - 3 Quinn Coleman, Reid Fridley, Cole Butteris, Junior Krob 4:02.34; 4 x 200 Meter Relay - 2 Kaden Caspers, Dakota Clark, Tiernan Boots, Baylor Speidel 1:33.69; 4x100 Meter Relay - 1 Kaden Caspers, Luke Czarnecki, Tiernan Boots, Baylor Speidel 44.73; 4x400 Meter Relay - 5 Dakota Clark, Ben Morningstar, Gage Holub, Junior Krob 3:56.39; 4x800 Meter Relay - 7 Brody Speidel, Aiden Morrill, Lucas Capron, Caleb Snyder 10:31.10.