mvl-11032022-spt-lisbonvb5-BW.jpg
Buy Now

Lisbon’s Kaitlyn Hasselbusch serves the ball in play last week.

 SYSTEM

It had to end at some point.

The fairytale volleyball season for the Lisbon Lions came to an end Wednesday, Oct. 26, with a loss to Sumner-Fredericksburg in the Class 2A Championship.

Lisbon VB 2 peyton Robinson
Buy Now

Lisbon’s Peyton Robinson (No. 11) celebrates a point by the Lions in play last week.
Lisbon VB 3 Kali Nelson
Buy Now

Lisbon’s Kali Nelson (No. 2) prepares to serve in play last week.
Lisbon VB 4 Karlee Luneckas
Buy Now

Lisbon’s Karlee Luneckas (No. 4) keeps a ball in play last week at Lisbon.
Lisbon VB 1 Ella Clark
Buy Now

Lisbon’s Ella Clark (No. 3) prepares to serve the ball in play last week.
Lisbon VB 5 Kaitlyn Hasselbusch
Buy Now

Lisbon’s Kaitlyn Hasselbusch serves the ball in play last week.

Recommended for you