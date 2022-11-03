The fairytale volleyball season for the Lisbon Lions came to an end Wednesday, Oct. 26, with a loss to Sumner-Fredericksburg in the Class 2A Championship.
The team had just come off a win against the visiting Hudson Pirates two nights before
“Obviously, it was a tremendous season that the kids had,” said head coach Lance Kamaus. “I was fortunate to be a part of that.”
The coach noted that all three teams that beat the Lions this year had advanced to the state tournament.
Speaking of his team’s Wednesday night road loss, Kamaus said, “I’m not going to beat around the bush at all — it was tough. They’re obviously a really good team. Our kids played as hard as they could.”
Eight seniors will be departing the team.
“Replacing them will obviously be a task,” said Kamaus. “All of their contributions will obviously be missed.”
However, the coach noted, “We’ve got some kids who are ready to step in, I think.”
A few of the departing seniors plan to play volleyball at the collegiate level.
Additionally, the girls selected for the Tri River Conference Eastern Division all-conference team were recently announced.
Making the first team were junior Ava Czarnecki, and seniors Kali Nelson and Peyton Robinson.
Second team honors went to seniors Ella Clark and Karlee Luneckas, while junior Addy Happel was selected for third team.