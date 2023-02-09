The Lisbon Lions hosted the 1A regional duals last Tuesday, Jan. 31, picking up a 47-28 win over Pleasantville before Wapsie Valley stopped them in their tracks, denying the team of a trip to the state duals — a trip they hadn’t missed in eight years.
“We had opportunities to win that meet,” said Lions head coach Brad Smith. “It is what it is.”
Monday, the team would travel for a conference meet before this Saturday’s districts at Sigourney. Twelve teams will compete, and the top two teams will advance to the traditional state wrestling tournament.
Lions senior Wyatt Smith scored his 100th win in his match against Wapsie Valley.
Against Pleasantville, the Lions had wins from Tiernan Boots (138), Indy Harbaugh (145), Matthias Kohl (170), Indy Ferguson (220), Wyatt Smith (285), Wesley Sadler (106), Cade Happel (113), Jackson Knapp (120) and Brandon Paez (126).
Against Wapsie Valley, the Lions had wins from Sadler, Knapp, Paez, Boots, Harbaugh, Kohl and Smith.
Lisbon Wrestling agate Tuesday, Jan. 31 Lisbon vs. Pleasantville 132 — Caleb Cook (Pleasantville) over Lucas Capron (Lisbon) (Fall 0:15); 138 — Tiernan Boots (Lisbon) over Tyler Gibson (Pleasantville) (Fall 2:33); 145 — Indy Harbaugh (Lisbon) over Trevor Nickel (Pleasantville) (Fall 1:17); 152 — Carter Metcalf (Pleasantville) over Junior Krob (Lisbon) (MD 13-0); 160 — Silas Koenig (Pleasantville) over Henry Neymeyer (Lisbon) (Fall 3:42); 170 — Matthias Kohl (Lisbon) over Ross Stephens (Pleasantville) (Dec 7-4); 182 — Dillen Ammons (Pleasantville) over Unknown (For.); 195 — Paul Gasparovich (Pleasantville) over Unknown (For.); 220 — Indy Ferguson (Lisbon) over Carson Ammons (Pleasantville) (Fall 2:28); 285 — Wyatt Smith (Lisbon) over Wyatt Mann (Pleasantville) (Fall 0:18); 106 — Wesley Sadler (Lisbon) over Tommy Booth (Pleasantville) (Dec 4-1); 113 — Cade Happel (Lisbon) over Morrison Fulmer (Pleasantville) (Fall 4:51); 120 — Jackson Knapp (Lisbon) over Charlie Hare (Pleasantville) (Fall 5:48); 126 — Brandon Paez (Lisbon) over Blake Rowson (Pleasantville) (TF 15-0 2:53); Team Score: 47-28 Lisbon vs. Wapsie Valley 106 — Wesley Sadler (Lisbon) over Kaiden Belinsky (Wapsie Valley) (Dec 4-2); 113 — Jackson Knapp (Lisbon) over Landan Frost (Wapsie Valley) (SV-1 4-2); 120 — Brandon Paez (Lisbon) over Brody Kleitsch (Wapsie Valley) (TF 17-1 5:04); 126 — Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley) over Ben Kelley (Lisbon) (Fall 0:28); 132 — Easton Krall (Wapsie Valley) over Lucas Capron (Lisbon) (Fall 0:31); 138 — Tiernan Boots (Lisbon) over Kanen Decker (Wapsie Valley) (MD 11-3); 145 — Indy Harbaugh (Lisbon) over Dallas Tisue (Wapsie Valley) (Fall 1:15); 152 — Garrett Miller (Wapsie Valley) over Junior Krob (Lisbon) (Fall 2:44); 160 — Brock Kleitsch (Wapsie Valley) over Henry Neymeyer (Lisbon) (Fall 3:33); 170 — Matthias Kohl (Lisbon) over Jonah Frost (Wapsie Valley) (Fall 2:48); 182 — Cannon Joerger (Wapsie Valley) over Unknown (For.); 195 — Jake Schoer (Wapsie Valley) over Unknown (For.); 220 — Keegon Brown (Wapsie Valley) over Indy Ferguson (Lisbon) (Dec 11-6); 285 — Wyatt Smith (Lisbon) over Derek Hilsenbeck (Wapsie Valley) (Fall 2:41); Team Score: 33 39