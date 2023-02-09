The Lisbon Lions hosted the 1A regional duals last Tuesday, Jan. 31, picking up a 47-28 win over Pleasantville before Wapsie Valley stopped them in their tracks, denying the team of a trip to the state duals — a trip they hadn’t missed in eight years.

Lis Wrestling Brandon Paez
Lisbon’s Brandon Paez works an opponent on the mat looking for the pin at the regional duals.

“We had opportunities to win that meet,” said Lions head coach Brad Smith. “It is what it is.”

Lisbon wrestling Junior Krob
Lisbon’s Junior Krob grapples at the regional duals Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Lisbon wrestling Wyatt Smith
Lisbon’s Wyatt Smith grappled to his 100th win at the regional duals Tuesday, Jan. 31.

