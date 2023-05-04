The City of Lisbon has agreed on a contract with Sportsman Solutions to help seek sponsorships and naming rights for the Lisbon Sports Complex.
City administrator Brandon Siggins said the contract will allow Sportsman Solutions to seek potential contracts for sponsorships and naming rights for the complex by approaching larger donors. Sportsman Solutions would receive 25 percent of any money received for sponsorship from the city, and contracts would be renewed on an annual basis.
“For the City, this would allow us to get funding for the complex,” Siggins said. “The sponsorship may lock us into certain concession stand items for a year after the concession stand opens, and then that would be something we renew each year.”
Siggins said Norwalk’s new sporting complex is where the City of Lisbon encountered Sportsman Solutions work. He said that while Lisbon is not as close to a metro as Norwalk is to Des Moines, they felt the proximity to Cedar Rapids and Iowa City and the teams that could be drawn to this complex in Lisbon may also make it marketable to larger donors.
Council
meeting May 8The Lisbon City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 8, as opposed to 7 p.m. City administrator Brandon Siggins will be on vacation and was asking for an earlier meeting time to allow city staff to avoid conflicts on the same evening.