The City of Lisbon has agreed on a contract with Sportsman Solutions to help seek sponsorships and naming rights for the Lisbon Sports Complex.

City administrator Brandon Siggins said the contract will allow Sportsman Solutions to seek potential contracts for sponsorships and naming rights for the complex by approaching larger donors. Sportsman Solutions would receive 25 percent of any money received for sponsorship from the city, and contracts would be renewed on an annual basis.

Recommended for you