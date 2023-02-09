The Lisbon Lions dealt with three road games in four days by winning two of the three contests.
“It was nice to get a couple wins, especially being on the road all week,” said Lions head coach Levi Montague.
“We really cut down on turnovers from where we had been. Some guys have had to fill some different roles, which was good to see. Michael Gadberry shot the ball well this week,” Montague said.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Michael Gadberry indeed did shoot the ball well, as the junior ended the week the top scorer from either team in each of the three games the Lions played, beginning with the North Cedar Knights.
The Lions paid a visit to North Cedar, coming out on top 62-35.
The visiting team jumped out to an early 11-6 lead after the first quarter, and never lost their lead.
A lot of it game down to offense. The Lions shot exactly 10 percent better than the Knights, at 38.9 percent, compared to the home team’s 28.9.
Gadberry led the way with 29 points.
Grayson Wollum added 10 points and nine rebounds to the effort.
Senior Luke Czarnecki led both teams in boards with 10, while he contributed nine points to the final tally.
Daylin Schaefer pulled in five rebounds and came up with three blocks and three steals.
Thursday, Feb. 2 The Lions came up short two nights later on the road in West Branch, with the Bears running away with it 80-51.
Gadberry scored 25 and pulled down seven rebounds in the effort.
Sophomores Wollum and Schaefer scored nine and six points, respectively. Schaefer led the team in rebounds with eight.
Friday, Feb. 3The team was back in action the following evening in Starmont, defeating the Stars 72-47.
The Lions led by a nearly insurmountable score of 46-15 at the half, and the second half found nearly everybody on the team contributing to the win in some way.
Gadberry again led the offense with 23. Wollum and Schaefer were good for 10 and nine, respectively. Schaefer pulled in 12 boards to lead both teams.
Dillon Brayton scored eight points and dished out five assists.
The win improved the team’s record to 8-12.
Lisbon BB agate Tuesday, Jan. 31 Lisbon vs. North Cedar NC 6 9 13 7 35 LIS 11 16 20 15 62 Lisbon Points | Michael Gadberry, JR PTS 29 FG 10/19 3PT 3/7 FT 6/6 Points | Grayson Wollum, SO PTS 10 FG 5/9 Points | Luke Czarnecki, SR PTS 9 FG 3/8 FT 3/6 Rebounds | Luke Czarnecki, SR RBD 10 OFF 5 STL 1 Rebounds | Grayson Wollum, SO RBD 9 OFF 4 Rebounds | Daylin Schaefer, SO RBD 5 OFF 1 BLK 3 STL 3 Assists | Dillon Brayton, SR AST 3 TO 0 A/TO INF Assists | Cohen Kamaus, SR AST 3 TO 2 A/TO 1.5 Assists | Michael Gadberry, JR AST 2 TO 1 A/TO 2.0 North Cedar Points | Hunter Lohman, JR PTS 9 FG 3/12 3PT 3/10 Points | Johny Amina, JR PTS 8 FG 3/6 FT 2/2 Points | Luke Crock, SR PTS 4 FG 2/4 Rebounds | Johny Amina, JR RBD 9 OFF 1 Rebounds | Luke Crock, SR RBD 4 OFF 1 BLK 1 STL 4 Rebounds | Hunter Lohman, JR RBD 2 OFF 1 STL 1 Assists | Luke Crock, SR AST 2 TO 1 A/TO 2.0 Assists | Jaydon Nabb, JR AST 2 TO 4 A/TO 0.5 Assists | Johny Amina, JR AST 1 TO 3 A/TO 0.3 Thursday, Feb. 2 Lisbon Points | Michael Gadberry, JR PTS 25 FG 7/14 3PT 2/5 FT 9/13 Points | Grayson Wollum, SO PTS 9 FG 4/12 FT 1/1 Points | Daylin Schaefer, SO PTS 6 FG 3/12 Rebounds | Daylin Schaefer, SO RBD 8 OFF 1 BLK 1 STL 1 Rebounds | Michael Gadberry, JR RBD 7 OFF 1 Rebounds | Kinnick Medinger, JR RBD 2 OFF 1 Assists | Daylin Schaefer, SO AST 4 TO 5 A/TO 0.8 Assists | Brendan Guyer, SR AST 1 TO 0 A/TO INF Assists | Michael Gadberry, JR AST 1 TO 3 A/TO 0.3 West Branch Points | Holden Arnaman, JR PTS 20 FG 6/15 3PT 3/6 FT 5/6 Points | Jack McCullough, SR PTS 16 FG 5/10 3PT 4/8 FT 2/2 Points | Reese Trepanier, JR PTS 12 FG 5/10 3PT 1/4 FT 1/1 Rebounds | Andy Henson, SR RBD 12 OFF 4 STL 3 Rebounds | Reese Trepanier, JR RBD 11 OFF 5 BLK 1 STL 1 Rebounds | Cole Crosthewaite, SO RBD 4 OFF 2 BLK 1 Assists | Andy Henson, SR AST 5 TO 1 A/TO 5.0 Assists | Holden Arnaman, JR AST 4 TO 0 A/TO INF Assists | Carver Boelk, SR AST 2 TO 1 A/TO 2.0 Friday, Feb. 3 Lisbon vs. Starmont LIS 18 28 14 12 72 STA 9 6 16 16 47 Points | Michael Gadberry, JR PTS 23 FG 9/17 3PT 5/10 Points | Grayson Wollum, SO PTS 10 FG 5/5 Points | Daylin Schaefer, SO PTS 9 FG 4/7 FT 1/1 Rebounds | Daylin Schaefer, SO RBD 12 OFF 3 BLK 2 STL 2 Rebounds | Michael Gadberry, JR RBD 4 OFF 1 Rebounds | Cohen Kamaus, SR RBD 3 OFF 1 STL 1 Assists | Dillon Brayton, SR AST 5 TO 2 A/TO 2.5 Assists | Cohen Kamaus, SR AST 3 TO 0 A/TO INF Assists | Mason Lehmer, JR AST 2 TO 2 A/TO 1.0 Tri-Rivers — East Standings Marquette Catholic 10-1 L1 18-3 Prince of Peace 9-2 W2 14-6 Easton Valley 8-3 W1 12-6 Calamus-Wheatland 4-8 W1 7-13 Lisbon 3-7 W1 8-12 North Cedar 2-8 L2 2-17 Midland 2-9 W1 8-12 Cedar Valley Christian 0-0 L7 1-12 {related_content_uuid}066cd40d-bf45-4604-89a3-352d55040f36{/related_content_uuid}