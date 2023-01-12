The Lisbon varsity boys basketball came back last week after some time off with a win followed by a pair of losses, all on the road.
The victory on Tuesday against Midland raised the team’s record to 5-4, but the two losses saw the record slide to 5-6.
Tuesday, Jan. 3The sole win during the week for the Lions came in the team’s first game back from break, with a 55-43 victory over hosts Midland Eagles.
Lisbon jumped out to a wide margin at the end of the first quarter, leading 13-3. The tables were turned on the team in the second, with the Eagles outscoring the visiting team 15-7 to cut the Lion lead to 20-18.
The third period belonged again to Lisbon, with the team coming out on top of a 22-9 margin and taking a 42-27 lead into the fourth. It was a deficit the Eagles could not fight their way back from.
The Lions’ shooting was a difference-maker in the game, with the visiting team connecting 43.5 percent while the Eagles shot just 25.9 percent.
Lions junior Michael Gadberry was again instrumental on offense, posting 23 points, with 15 of them coming from behind the three-point stripe.
Luke Czarnecki put up 13 points, and led both teams in rebounds with 12. The senior also contributed a block and a steal.
Sophomore Grayson Wollum was solid for the Lions, with seven points, six boards, three assists, a block, and a steal.
Thursday, Jan. 5 The Lions dropped to 5-5 with a road loss to the Regina Catholic Regals.
The game was tight throughout, with Lisbon enjoying a slight 50-48 advantage heading into the final period.
That final period would belong to the Regals, who put away the game 65-56 after outscoring the visiting Lions 17-6 to clinch the win.
Czarnecki and Gadberry led all scorers in the contest with 19 points apiece. Czarnecki also nabbed 10 rebounds and two steals in the effort. Gadberry pulled in three rebounds and two thefts.
Friday, Jan. 6The Lions dropped to 5-6 with a razor-thin loss on the road at Maquoketa Valley, dropping the decision 57-55.
Lisbon jumped out to a 15-5 lead after the first quarter, but the Wildcats seized the lead before the half, outscoring the visitors 20-8 and leading 25-23.
Gadberry again led on offense, pumping in 17 points and dishing out four assists.
Cohen Kamaus, a senior for the Lions, contributed 10 points, seven rebounds, and two assists.
The Lions can next be caught in action Friday, Jan. 13 at home when they host Prince of Peace Irish at 7 p.m.