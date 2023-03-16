It was a day of firsts for the Lisbon boys track and field team.
The team traveled to Iowa State’s Lied Athletic Recreation Center last Friday to compete in their first indoor meet.
Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Periods of rain and snow this evening. Overcast and windy overnight. Low 18F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 10:37 am
It was a day of firsts for the Lisbon boys track and field team.
The team traveled to Iowa State’s Lied Athletic Recreation Center last Friday to compete in their first indoor meet.
It was also the first meet of the season.
Additionally, it was the first meet under new head coach, Lonnie Speidel.
The squad placed second overall, and featured a pair of first-place finishes including the boys shuttle hurdle team of Cohen Kamaus, Luke Czarnecki, Gage Holub and Ben Morningstar (34.64) and Baylor Speidel in the 60-meter hurdles (6.96).
The team also had a second place finish from the boys 4x100 meter relay squad of Kaden Caspers, Dakota Clark, Tiernan Boots and Baylor Speidel.
Lisbon Boys track agate Boys 1A Indoor Championships 1. Columbus, CJ 80, 2. Lisbon 53, 3. Madrid 38, 4. ACGC 36, 5. West Hancock 29, 6. Earlham 28, 7. Woodbine 27, 7. Riverside, Oak 27, 9. St. Edmond, FD 26, 10. BCLUW 25 Lisbon individual results Boys Distance Medley - 15 Tiernan Boots, Reid Fridley, Daylin Schaefer, Sawyer Feldman 4:17.90; Boys 4x800 Meter Relay - 4 Wesley Sadler, Micah Knapp, Brody Speidel, Michael Gadberry 9:27.27; Boys 4x400 Meter Relay - 6 Cohen Kamaus, Michael Gadberry, Cole Butteris, Dakota Clark 3:42.38; Boys Shuttle Hurdle - 1 Cohen Kamaus, Luke Czarnecki, Gage Holub, Ben Morningstar 34.64; Boys 4x100 Meter Relay - 2 Kaden Caspers, Dakota Clark, Tiernan Boots, Baylor Speidel 44.69; Boys High Jump - 5 Luke Czarnecki 5’11”, 15. Gage Holub 5’5”; Boys 3200 - 10 Micah Knapp 11:25.33; Boys 1600 - 9 Wesley Sadler 5:01.52; Boys 60 Meter Hurdles - 3 Ben Morningstar 8.63, 4. Luke Czarnecki 8.89; Boys 60 Meter Hurdles - 1 Baylor Speidel 6.96, 7 Kaden Caspers 7.57.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.