It was a day of firsts for the Lisbon boys track and field team.

Lisbon’s Gage Holub participates in the high jump at the first indoor meet for Lisbon. Holub placed 15th in the event with a leap from 5”5”.

The team traveled to Iowa State’s Lied Athletic Recreation Center last Friday to compete in their first indoor meet.

Lisbon’s Luke Czarnecki leaps over a hurdle in the 60 meter hurdle relay Friday, March 10.
The 4x400 meter relay squad of Cole Butteris, Cohen Kamaus, Michael Gadberry and Dakota Clark placed sixth at the meet.

