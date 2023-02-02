The Lisbon boys varsity basketball crew struggled last week, going 0-3, with two of the losses being played in the Lions’ Den.

Lis BBB Michael Gadberry
Buy Now

Lisbon’s Michael Gadberry (No. 14) goes up for a shot at play at home last week.

Head coach Levi Montague evaluated the week, focusing on the positives.

Lis BBB Daylin Schaefer
Buy Now

Lisbon’s Daylin Schaefer (No. 54) lines up a trey in play at home last week.
Lis BBB Alex Bock
Buy Now

Lisbon’s Alex Bock (No. 23) goes up for a shot over an Easton Valley defender in play last week.
LIS BBB Luke Czarnecki
Buy Now

Lisbon’s Luke Czarnecki (No. 22) scrambles for a rebound in play last week.

Recommended for you