The Lisbon boys varsity basketball crew struggled last week, going 0-3, with two of the losses being played in the Lions’ Den.
Head coach Levi Montague evaluated the week, focusing on the positives.
The Lisbon boys varsity basketball crew struggled last week, going 0-3, with two of the losses being played in the Lions’ Den.
Head coach Levi Montague evaluated the week, focusing on the positives.
“Daylin (Schaefer) was very effective Tuesday night, scoring both inside and outside,” he said of the rising sophomore talent.
“Grayson Wollum stepped up Thursday night, scoring 19 points on 8-12 shooting. Both sophomores are starting to find a role, and learning how to be efficient scorers at the varsity level.
“Friday, Easton Valleys zone kept us out of rhythm. Michael Gadberry was able to find some soft spots in the zone and shot 5/9 from three,” Montague said, pointing out Gadberry went on to score 21 points.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
The team first bumped into Calamus-Wheatland, who defeated the visiting Lions 74-65.
The Warriors had just a slight 38-35 lead after the first half, but a pivotal fourth quarter found the home team outscoring Lisbon 26-17 and cementing their win.
Daylin Schaefer shot lights-out in the loss, going 10 of 14 from the field and posting 30 points. Schaefer also led the team in rebounds, pulling in five.
Teammate Michael Gadberry, a junior, put in 11 points, while dishing out nine assists.
Cohen Kamaus contributed six points, two rebounds, an assist, and a steal.
Thursday, Jan. 26The team returned to the Lions’ Den Thursday night to host another feline-themed outfit in the Durant Wildcats. The visiting ‘Cats defeated the Lions 68-50.
Wollum led the Lions in scoring with 19, with Gadberry adding 11. Luke Czarnecki led the team in rebounds, with eight.
Friday, Jan. 27
The Lions were again in familiar territory the following evening, hosting the 10-5 Easton Valley River Hawks.
The game was a tug-of-war with Lisbon slightly outscoring Easton Valley in the second and fourth quarters, while the River Hawks greatly outscoring their hosts in the first and third to take a 53-39 win.
Gadberry led all scorers with 21, while Czarnecki notched five points and five boards.
The loss dropped the team to 5-12 overall on the season.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.