Lisbon boys golf dominating Tri-Rivers East By Trent Bowman May 11, 2023 The Lisbon boys golf team continues their roll, last week winning a Tri-Rivers Conference meet and a face-off with North Linn to improve to 25-3 overall.Monday, May 1Jaydon Nabb of North Cedar shot the day's low score of 84, but the Lions won the day with an 18-hole team score of 378.Indy Harbaugh shot the low score for the Lions with a 91.Thursday, May 4 Lisbon was back at it Thursday evening at North Linn, winning 163-176.The Lions dominated the scoreboard, with Brayden Boots shooting the day's low score of 37, and teammates Alex Bock, Indy Harbaugh, Aiden Jensen, and Tyler Sauser all tying for second with a 42.Lisbon boys golf agate Monday, May 1 Standings 1 Lisbon 378, 2 North Cedar 416, 3 Easton Valley 459, 4 Marquette Catholic 485, 5 Prince of Peace 499, 6 Calamus-Wheatland 505, 7 Midland 552 18 Hole Low 3 Indy Harbaugh 91, 6 Brayden Boots 94, 7 Alex Bock 96, 8 Tyler Sauser 97, 9 Blake Stejskal 102, 17 Aiden Jensen 113 Thursday, May 4 Standings Lisbon 163 North Linn 176 9 Hole Low — 1 Brayden Boots 37, 2 Alex Bock 42, 2 Indy Harbaugh 42, 2 Aiden Jensen 42, 2 Tyler Sauser 42, 12 Blake Stejskal 57 Tri-Rivers — East Standings Lisbon 24-4 W3 25-3 Easton Valley 8-13 L1 12-14 Midland 3-8 T2 2-10 Prince of Peace 3-9 T1 2-11 Marquette Catholic 4-12 T1 5-15 Calamus-Wheatland 2-15 T2 2-19