Lisbon boys golf slice the competition

Apr 13, 2023

The Lisbon boys golf team emerged victorious from two meets last week, getting the best of Easton Valley at home and Calamus-Wheatland on the road, kicking off their season strong at 2-0.

Wednesday, April 5

The Lions hosted the Easton Valley River Hawks last Wednesday, easily out-shooting their visitors 172-215.

Lisbon's Aiden Jensen swings at Kernoustie in play last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo

Alex Bock and Brayden Boots, each of Lisbon, tied for first place, each scoring a 41. Indy Harbaugh was third with 43.

Thursday, April 6

Lisbon's Alex Bock inspects a shot on the green at play last week at Kernoustie. Trent Bowman | Staff photo

The Lions got the better of their competition Thursday on the road as well, this time with Indy Harbaugh shooting the day's low score of 39.

Lisbon again featured the day's three lowest scores, with Brayden Boots in second with a 40, and Blake Stejskal not far behind with a 44.

Lisbon boys golf agate

Wednesday, April 5
Lisbon 172
Easton Valley 215
9 Hole Low FINAL
1 Alex Bock 41
1 Brayden Boots 41
3 Indy Harbaugh 43
5 Blake Stejskal 47
7 Hunter Clark 52
9 Aiden Jensen 55

Thursday, April 6
Lisbon 170
Cal-Wheat 221
9 Hole Low FINAL
1 Indy Harbaugh 39
2 Brayden Boots 40
3 Blake Stejskal 44
5 Alex Bock 47
5 Aiden Jensen 47
7 Hunter Clark 50