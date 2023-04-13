The Lisbon boys golf team emerged victorious from two meets last week, getting the best of Easton Valley at home and Calamus-Wheatland on the road, kicking off their season strong at 2-0.

Wednesday, April 5The Lions hosted the Easton Valley River Hawks last Wednesday, easily out-shooting their visitors 172-215.

Lisbon Boys Golf 1 Aiden Jensen
Lisbon’s Aiden Jensen swings at Kernoustie in play last week.
Lisbon boys golf 2 Alex Bock
Lisbon’s Alex Bock inspects a shot on the green at play last week at Kernoustie.

