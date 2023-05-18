The Lisbon boys track and field team just punched a lot of tickets.
The Lions participated in the 1A Qualifying Track Meet last Thursday at Brooklyn Guernsey Malcolm, and ended up sending 15 events onto this week’s state track tournament.
Updated: May 18, 2023 @ 9:16 pm
The team also took first place at the meet with 174 points, with Lynville-Sulley a distant second with 116.50.
Qualifiers for Lisbon for the state track meet include: Baylor Speidel and Tiernan Boots in the 100 meter dash, Baylor Speidel in the 200 meter dash, Michael Gadberry in the 800 meter run, Ben Morningstar and Gage Holub in the 110 meter hurdles, the 4x 100 meter relay squad of Kaden Caspers, Luke Czarnecki, Tiernan Boots, Baylor Speidel, the 4x200 meter relay squad of Tiernan Boots, Dakota Clark, Reid Fridley, Baylor Speidel, the 4 x 400 meter relay squad of Morningstar, Dakota Clark, Cohen Kamaus and Gadberry, the 4x800 meter relay squad of Junior Krob, Wesley Sadler, Brody Speridel and Gadberry, the distance medley relay squad of Kaden Casper, Quinn Coleman, Michael Gadberry and Junior Krob, the 4x110 shuttle hurdle relay squad of Ben Morningstar, Cohen Kamaus, Gage Holub and Czarnecki, Jonah Reiling in shot put and Czarneecki in the high jump and long jump.
Lisbon boys track agate Team Standings 1 Lisbon 174, 2 Lynnville-Sully 116.50, 3 BCLUW 113.50, 4 Northa Mahaska 63, 5 BGM 56, 6 Moravia 47, 7 Montezuma 46.50, 8 Seymour 33, 9 HLV 31, 10 GMG 23.50, 11 Melcher-Dallas 23, 12 Meskwaki Settlement 4, 13 Twin Cedars 2 Individual results 100 Meter Dash - 1 Baylor Speidel 10.87, 2 Tiernan Boots 11.32; 200 Meter Dash - 1 Baylor Speidel 22.24, 7 Reid Fridley 24.23; 400 Meter Dash — 5 Cole Butteris 55.45, 10 Brody Speidel 58.40; 800 Meter Run - 1 Michael Gadberry 2:01.88, 3 Junior Krob 2:06.73; 1600 Meter Run - 3 Wesley Sadler 4:56.82, 9 Teague Krob 5:17.81; 3200 Meter Run - 3 Micah Knapp 11:32.94, 4 Sawyer Feldman 11:47.77; 110 Meter Hurdles - 1 Ben Morningstar 15.26, 2 Gage Holub 15.75; 4x100 Meter Relay - 1 Kaden Caspers, Luke Czarnecki, Tiernan Boots, Baylor Speidel 43.50; 4x200 Meter Relay - 1 Tiernan Boots, Dakota Clark, Reid Fridley, Baylor Speidel 1:30.91; 4x400 Meter Relay - 3 Ben Morningstar, Dakota Clark, Cohen Kamaus, Michael Gadberry 3:35.02; 4x800 Meter Relay - 3 Junior Krob, Wesley Sadler, Brody Speidel, Michael Gadberry 8:37.85; 800 Sprint Medley - 9 Kaden Caspers, Quinn Coleman, Chase McFarlane, Cole Butteris 1:42.73; Distance Medley - 2 Kaden Caspers, Quinn Coleman, Michael Gadberry, Junior Krob 3:46.52; 4x110 Shuttle Hurdle - 1 Ben Morningstar, Cohen Kamaus, Gage Holub, Luke Czarnecki 1:00.20; High Jump - 1 Luke Czarnecki 6’6”; Long Jump - 1 Luke Czarnecki 21’6.5”, 9 Daylin Schaefer 17’8.5”; Shot Put - 1 Jonah Reiling 48’9”, 8 Kael Chappel 39’9.5”; Discus Throw - 2 Jonah Reiling 126’3”, 9 Blake Harms 105’2”
