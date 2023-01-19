Water main project hearing dates setThe water main projects are moving forward, with a public hearing slated for Jan. 23.
City engineer David Schechinger said with public hearings held in January, the projects could be let out for bids, with those back by Feb. 9 and awarded by Feb. 13.
“That should allow the project to get stated this spring,” Schechinger said.
Work is ongoing to detail how the project moves forward, as it will span roughly 28 blocks of the City of Lisbon and the potential street or road closures.
The city also set a public hearing on well number five project for the Jan. 23 meeting. It will be a similar process for bids and awarding of the contract.
Schechinger said that main will hopefully be installed and completed by August 2023, inluding the required final water quality test.
Destination Iowa Grant completed Lisbon has applied for a Destination Iowa grant to assist with the development of the Nature Park.
Parks and recreation director Drayton Kamberling thanked the assistance of numerous individuals who worked on the grant application, including city staff, members of the tree and nature park board, Lisbon Historic Preservation commission and other individuals.
Kamberling said that looking at a couple of other applications, Lisbon’s grant is definitely more thorough, which could bode well for them.
Changes to
UTV/ATV golf cart ordinances adoptedThe council also approved changes to the UTV/ATV and golf cart ordinances, as well as adopting the third and final readings of each ordinance.