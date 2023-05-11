Lisbon track agate Boys 100 Meter Dash - 1 Baylor Speidel 10.87, 3 Tiernan Boots 11.33; 200 Meter Dash - 1 Baylor Speidel 22.01, 7 Dakota Clark 24.06; 400 Meter Dash - 6 Cole Butteris 55.27, 12 Brody Speidel 58.70; 800 Meter Run - 1 Michael Gadberry 2:04.75, 7 Teague Krob 2:19.22; 4x800 Meter Relay - 3 Lisbon 8:43.25; 1600 Meter Run - 4 Wesley Sadler 4:59.10, 13 Aiden Morrill 5:36.22; 800 Medley Relay - 3 Lisbon 1:41.36; 110 Meter Hurdles - 1 Ben Morningstar 15.13, 5 Gage Holub 17.10; 400 Meter Hurdles - 5 Gage Holub 1:01.92; 3200 Meter Run -2 Micah Knapp 11:18.36, 6 Sawyer Feldman 11:33.93; Long Jump - 1 Luke Czarnecki 21-02.75; High Jump - 1 Luke Czarnecki 6-10.00; Shot Put - 3 Jonah Reiling 46-09.00, 8 Kael Chappel 39-05.00; Discus - 4 Jonah Reiling 117-09, 9 Blake Harms 103-07. Girls 100 Meter Dash - 1 Peyton Robinson 13.17, 8 Brynn Epperly 13.79; 200 Meter Dash - 1 Addy Happel 26.95; 400 Meter Dash - 2 Addie Clark 1:02.74, 4 Addi Petersen 1:06.06; 4x800 Meter Relay - 2 Lisbon 10:13.50; 800 Medley Relay - 5 1:58.28; Long Jump - 1 Ava Czarnecki 16-04.25, 3 Brynn Epperly 15-06.00; High Jump - 1 Mykala Luzum-Selmon 5-02.00, 6 Emersyn Reiter 4-06.00; Shot Put - 14 Taylor Schnipkoweit 27-11.50,17 Sarah Dietsch 27-00.00; Discus - 12 Taylor Schnipkoweit 82-02, 13 Sarah Dietsch 80-06.
The Lisbon teams competed at the Tri-Rivers conference meet Thursday, May 4 at Central City.
The boys had first place finishes from Baylor Speidel in the 100 meter dash with a time of 10.87 and the 200 meter dahs with a time of 22.01, Michael Gadberry in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:04.75, Ben Morningstar in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.13, and Luke Czarnecki in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet 2.75 inches and in the high jump with a leap of 6 foot, 10 inches.
The girls picked up first place finishes from Peyton Robinson in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.17, Addy Happel in the 200 meter dash with a time of 26.95; Ava Czarnecki in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 4.25 inches, and Mykala Luzum Selmon in high jump with a leap of five feet 2 inches.
Second place went to the 4 x800 meter relay squad with a time of 10:13.50 and Addie Clark in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:02.74.