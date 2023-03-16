Lisbon had 14 events participating at state individual speech contest at North Scott High School in Eldridge. The team earned 12 Division I ratings and two Division II ratings. All-State nominations were unknown at press deadline.

Earning Division I ratings were: Samarah Cooley with storytelling “True Story vof the Three Little Pigs” and acting “What Happens in Neverland Stays in Neverland,” Bennett Cart with solo musical theatre “One Last Hope” and expository address “The Romanticization of Serial Killers,” Ava Cossolotto with ensemble acting “The Importance of Being Artists,” Sawyer Feldman with prose “The Big Picture” and storytelling “Leo the Lightning Bug,” John Broulik with literary program “Numbers,” Teagan Wahlstrom with acting “The Identity Play,” Rachel Bartels with original oratory “Unrealistic ideas of love lead to heartbreak,” and Ben Jubeck with prose “Losing Touch with my Feminine Side.”

