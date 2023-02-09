The Lisbon Speech team received six Division I ratings at Large Group state speech contest Saturday, Feb. 4, at Cedar Rapids Washington.
All-State nominations were not made ahead of press deadline for the Sun.
Earning Division I ratings at state were: choral reading presentation of “Until the Last Rail Rusts” with John Broulik, Ava Cossolotto, Maeve Krogmann, Allie Silver, Faith Miller, Ben Jubeck, Chris Ricke, Lynnlee Caspers and Sawyer Feldman; short film “Subject to Change” with Broulik, Nathan Ricke, Cossolotto, Morgan Kelley, Gretchen Moehlman, Chris Ricke, Feldman, Brody Speidel, Bryce Boots, Alina Mallie and Caleb Ross; group mime “In Grandma’s Attic” with Nicole Hasselbusch, Sam Cooley, Kaitlyn Silver and Emersyn Reiter; musical theatre piece “The Addams Family” with Gavin Reinken, Wahlstrom, Bennet Cart and Bartels; group improvisation starring Reinken, Cooley, Cart and Kelley; ensemble acting piece “The Elf on a Shelf Must Die” with with Hasselbusch, Wahlstrom, Krogmann, Jubeck and Bartels.
Earning a Dvision II was television news piece “The TMRW Show” with Alex Bock, Brayden Boots, Peyton Robinson, Blair Baltes, Ben Morningstar, Cohen Kamaus, Ryan Ross, Kaden Caspers, Kali Nelson, Hunter Clark, Brody Speidel, Baylor Speidel, Kennedy Baxa, Teague Krob and Indy Harbaugh.