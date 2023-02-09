The Lisbon girls varsity basketball team dropped to 10-11 last week with a win and a pair of losses, but the week did little to shift the team’s second-place spot in the Tri-Rivers East standings. The Lions, at 9-3 in conference play, are second only to Calamus-Wheatland (undefeated at 12-0 in the conference).

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Lis GBB2 Lillian Gaiser
Lisbon’s Lillian Gaier (No. 35) drives the ball towards the hoop against Easton Valley in play earlier this season.
Lis GBB Emersyn Reiter
Lisbon’s Emersyn Reiter (No. 51) looks for an open teammate in play earlier this season.
Lisbon GBB post season schedule
The Class 2A Region 1 rosters for the post season play for Lisbon.

