The Lisbon girls varsity basketball team dropped to 10-11 last week with a win and a pair of losses, but the week did little to shift the team’s second-place spot in the Tri-Rivers East standings. The Lions, at 9-3 in conference play, are second only to Calamus-Wheatland (undefeated at 12-0 in the conference).
Tuesday, Jan. 31
The team traveled to North Cedar Tuesday to best the home team 72-49.
The Knights, while in the same conference, are 0-9 within the Tri-Rivers East.
It was apparent early on the visiting Lions were in charge as they poured 28 points on the home team, while the Knights could muster just 11.
The Lions led their hosts 45-28 at the half, and North Cedar would never make up the lost ground.
Addy Happel led the Lions on offense with 16 points. The junior was also, along with Peyton Robinson and Addie Clark, one of three Lions to chart four steals.
Robinson contributed 14 points, seven rebounds, and four assists to the effort, as well.
Chloe Clausen was good for 12 points, six boards, and a theft.
Kali Nelson dished out seven assists.
Thursday, Feb. 2
The West Branch Bears got the best of the Lions in a relatively low-scoring Thursday night road game, winning the contest 42-34.
The Bears led by a slight 25-21 lead at the half, but the home team kept the Lions scoreless in the third quarter while scoring eight points themselves.
Peyton Robinson led the Lions in both scoring and rebounds, chalking up 11 points and 11 boards.
Kali Nelson finished the game with 10 points and six rebounds.
Friday, Feb. 3A similar fate found the Lions as they took the road once again to take on the Starmont Stars.
The home team took the game 46-37.
It was a game of halves, with Lisbon taking a halftime lead of 24-16 before having the tables turned on them by the Stars in the second half.
Starmont out-paced the visiting Lions 30-13 to ice the nine-point victory.
Clausen came up with 10 points in the effort, while Nelson contributed nine.
Post-season play Lisbon can next be seen at home Saturday, Feb. 11, when they host first-round action, kicking off at 7 p.m. Lisbon will face off against West Branch in the Class 2A Region 1 playoff game.
The winner of that match-up will go on to face East Buchanan Tuesday, Feb. 14 at East Buchanan.
The third game in playoffs will be Friday, Feb. 17 at a site to be determined.
The regional championship game will be held Wednesday, Feb. 22, at a site to be determined as well.
Lisbon GBB Agate Tuesday, Jan. 31 Lisbon vs. North Cedar NC 11 17 4 17 49 LIS 28 17 13 14 72 Lisbon Points | Addy Happel, JR PTS 16 FG 6/13 3PT 4/8 Points | Peyton Robinson, SR PTS 14 FG 5/13 FT 4/6 Points | Chloe Clausen, JR PTS 12 FG 4/6 3PT 2/4 FT 2/5 Rebounds | Peyton Robinson, SR RBD 7 OFF 3 STL 4 Rebounds | Chloe Clausen, JR RBD 6 OFF 3 STL 1 Rebounds | Addie Clark, SO RBD 6 OFF 2 STL 4 Assists | Kali Nelson, SR AST 7 TO 0 A/TO INF Assists | Peyton Robinson, SR AST 4 TO 3 A/TO 1.3 Assists | Ella Clark, SR AST 2 TO 1 A/TO 2.0 North Cedar Points | Mayson Lehrman, SR PTS 17 FG 6/12 3PT 4/8 FT 1/1 Points | Addyson Lehrman, FR PTS 14 FG 6/13 3PT 2/7 Points | Hunter Jones, SR PTS 5 FG 2/5 FT 1/2 Rebounds | Mayson Lehrman, SR RBD 7 OFF 1 BLK 1 STL 1 Rebounds | Valerie Pruess, JR RBD 6 OFF 4 BLK 1 STL 1 Rebounds | Alyssa Hefflefinger, SR RBD 3 STL 1 Assists | Valerie Pruess, JR AST 4 TO 3 A/TO 1.3 Assists | Mayson Lehrman, SR AST 3 TO 8 A/TO 0.4 Assists | Hunter Jones, SR AST 2 TO 1 A/TO 2.0 Thursday, Feb. 2 Lisbon vs. West Branch LIS 14 7 0 13 34 WB 12 13 8 9 42 Friday, Feb. 3 Lisbon vs. Starmont LIS 14 10 8 5 37 STA 12 4 11 19 46 Tri-Rivers East Standings Calamus-Wheatland 12-0 L1 17-5 Lisbon 9-3 L2 10-11 Marquette Catholic 8-3 L4 14-7 Midland 5-7 L1 9-12 Easton Valley 4-8 W1 5-12 Prince of Peace 1-9 L8 4-16 North Cedar 0-9 L11 1-19