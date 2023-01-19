The Lisbon Lions varsity girls basketball team ended last week at .500, with their season record so far now 7-7.
The team also split the week in games, losing the first of their two home games on Tuesday before pulling off a win over Prince of Peace Friday.
“Most importantly, we played together,” Lions coach Diamond Ruth said of her team.
“We talk about family a lot, and it’s been such a special season so far. We’re continuing to look forward to the challenge the rest of the season has to bring,” said Ruth.
Tuesday, Jan. 10Ruth said the team was “a little off” and “struggled more than normal” when the team hosted Alburnett.
“It was just one of those games, and they happen sometimes. Fortunately, it’s the only time this season, and we had two phenomenal days of practice and a team revamp leading up to our win over Prince of Peace,” said Ruth.
Kali Nelson led the Lions with 17 points in the effort, along with seven rebounds.
Friday, Jan. 13 Lisbon notched a win in a low-scoring game with Prince of Peace Irish, defeating their visitors 28-19.
“We played with grit and passion,” said Coach Ruth. “We had fun, and enjoyed the flow of the game.”
Nelson again led the team in scoring, contributing nine points. Chloe Clausen chipped in with seven, while grabbing 11 rebounds. Peyton Robinson came up with five points while pulling down 13 boards. Ella Clark collected five rebounds.