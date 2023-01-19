The Lisbon Lions varsity girls basketball team ended last week at .500, with their season record so far now 7-7.

The team also split the week in games, losing the first of their two home games on Tuesday before pulling off a win over Prince of Peace Friday.

Lisbon GBB1 Addy Happel
Lisbon’s Addy Happel (No. 5) advances the ball down the court in play at home last week.
Lisbon GBB 2 Chloe Clausen
Lisbon’s Chloe Clausen (No. 15) looks to go up for a layup in play at home last week.
Lisbon GBB3 Peyton Robinson
Lisbon’s Peyton Robinson looks to get the ball over a defender at home in play last week.

