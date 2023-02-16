The Lisbon Lions girls basketball season came to an end Saturday, Feb. 11, with a loss to West Branch at home.

LisGbb 1 Peyton Robinson
Lisbon’s Peyton Robinson (No. 23) advances the ball toward the hoop in play at home Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Bears won the low-scoring contest by a score of 36-31. The loss found the Lions closing their season at 10-12.

Lis GBB2 Chloe Clausen
Lisbon’s Chloe Clausen (No. 15) looks for an open teammate in play Saturday, Feb. 11.
Lis GBB4 Addy Happel
Lisbon’s Addy Happel (No. 5) tries to weave between West Branch defenders in play at home last week.

