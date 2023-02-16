The Lisbon Lions girls basketball season came to an end Saturday, Feb. 11, with a loss to West Branch at home.
The Bears won the low-scoring contest by a score of 36-31. The loss found the Lions closing their season at 10-12.
Addy Happel led in scoring for the Lions with nine points, six of which came in the form of first quarter three-pointers. Ultimately, Happel would add another three later in the contest.
Peyton Robinson, one of the team’s three seniors playing a final game — scored seven points and nabbed seven rebounds. She also came up with three steals and two assists. Fellow seniors Kali Nelson and Ella Clark scored seven and five points, respectively. Chloe Clausen, while scoreless, pulled in five rebounds for the Lions.
“The best thing about my girls is they give 100 percent 100 percent of the time,” said Lions head coach Diamond Ruth.
“This season was a phenomenal season for us, and we’re really proud of the steps that we’ve taken to get to where we are. Of course, we are sad that we lost last night, but thankful for the opportunity that we were given.”
Coach Ruth said the team’s seniors — Nelson, Robinson, and Ella Clark — will be “dearly missed.”
The trio has “paved the way for the culture of Lisbon basketball, and set the example for how to do it the right way. They will now pass the baton for their teammates to follow after,” Ruth said.
“We had a great run this season, and some big wins with some tough losses that made us better with every opportunity that we had to play. We are looking forward for what’s to come in the future.
“It was a great season, and our coaching staff is very thankful that we got to be in the gym with these inspiring, hard-working, and driven young women,” said Ruth.
Lisbon GBB Agate Saturday, Feb 11 Lisbon vs. West Branch WB 10 10 7 9 36 LIS 12 5 2 12 31
