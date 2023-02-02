The Lisbon Lions varsity girls basketball team returned to a .500 record again last week, losing the Cal-Wheat and Durant before defeating Easton Valley at home on senior night to make their record 9-9.
With just a handful of games to go until the post-season begins, Lions head coach Diamond Ruth is in a positive state of mind.
“We’re looking forward to going into post season with 10-plus wins for the first time since the 2020-21 season,” said Ruth. “The last time Lisbon had 10 wins before that was 2012-13.
“We are hopeful that we’ll have 13 wins going into post-season and, as always, are looking forward to the challenge,” she said.
Tuesday, Jan. 24 The week began with a rough road trip to challenge the Calamus-Wheatland Warriors.
The Lions, after jumping out to a 12-9 lead after the first period, were overpowered by the Warriors from then on, with Cal-Wheat sailing to a 53-29 win.
Kali Nelson and Chloe Clausen, both starters for the Lions, were injured in the effort.
“Cal-Wheat was aggressive and confident, and we lost two of our starters and top scorers and finished the game without them. Kali and Chloe do a good job for us vocally, and not having them on the court was tough,” said Coach Ruth.
“Peyton (Robinson), Ella (Clark), and Addy (Happel) stepped up and played hard to finish out a tough game. They kept their heads up, and several kids got minutes that were valuable,” Ruth said.
Thursday, Jan. 26The Durant Wildcats defeated the Lions in the Lions’ Den 43-27.
“Playing Durant, we knew it would be a challenge,” said Coach Ruth.
“And once again, without two of our starters, it was that much tougher. Our kids stepped up and played the game out until the end. We were proud of their effort and again, got valuable minutes from them while they stepped up to battle,” the coach said.
Friday, Jan. 27“Easton Valley is always a good opponent, and we came out confident and intentional, and were able to take and keep the lead the entire game,” Coach Ruth said of the team’s 47-25 victory on their home court.
“It was a very good night for us. A great last home game for those seniors.
Senior night was special, as it always is. Kali, Peyton, and Ella are valuable assets to this team, and do a tremendous job as leaders, hard workers, and as teammates. They have done a great job building this culture and setting the best example for others.
“They started this journey together, and they’ll end it together. They’ve left their mark as athletes, but even more importantly as role models in this community and amongst their peers,” Ruth said.