The Lisbon Lions varsity girls basketball team returned to a .500 record again last week, losing the Cal-Wheat and Durant before defeating Easton Valley at home on senior night to make their record 9-9.

With just a handful of games to go until the post-season begins, Lions head coach Diamond Ruth is in a positive state of mind.

Lis GBB 1 Kali Nelson


Lisbon’s Kali Nelson (No. 13) looks for an open teammate in play at home last week.
Lis GBB2 Lillian Gaiser


Lisbon’s Lillian Gaier (No. 35) drives the ball towards the hoop against Easton Valley defenders in play last week.
Lis GBB Emersyn Reiter


Lisbon’s Emersyn Reiter (No. 51) looks for an open teammate in play last week.

