The Lisbon varsity girls golf program continued its season of excellence last week, nabbing second in Washington before dominating at North Linn a few days later.Monday, May 1The Lions placed second in Washington on the 18-hole course with a team score of 426. Hosts Washington took the top spot with a 397. Oskaloosa came in third with 490.Kaylin Long of Washington posted the day's lowest score of 94. Kaylie Kelchen turned in a 97 for the Lions, the third-best score overall.Thursday, May 4The Lions had an easier time with North Linn, defeating the home team decisively 172-260.The visiting Lisbon team posted the day's top five scores, with Kaylie Kelchen leading the way with a 39.