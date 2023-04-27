Lisbon girls golf squad takes first, ninth By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Apr 27, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lisbon girls varsity golf team nabbed a first place finish Monday, April 17, besting second-place Anamosa by 13 strokes.Kaylie Kelchen shot the event’s low score of 42, with teammate Eryn Jackson taking second with a 46.Wednesday, the team placed ninth at the Maquoketa Invitational.Lisbon girls golf agate Standings 1. Lisbon 186 2. Anamosa 199 3. Monticello 214 9 Hole Low 1 Kaylie Kelchen 42, 2 Eryn Jackson 46, 4 Karlee Luneckas 48, 6 Brooke Ellyson 50, 14 Teagan Wahlstrom 60, 17 Abby Bock 78 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you