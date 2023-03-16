Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
The Lisbon girls track and field team is ramping up for its 2023 season.
“I’m excited about just having the girls and watching them grow as a team,” said Lions head coach Casey Baxa, in his fourth year with the team.
“When I took over, they hadn’t won any state medals in a running race, and we’ve done that the last two years, and believe that goal is achievable again this year,” Baxa predicted.
The coach said the team is led by Peyton Robinson, Addy Happel, Maeve Krogmann, Gabbi Moehlman, and Addie Clark.
The girls, said Baxa, are “not captains — just every day leaders.”
“Brett Epperly has been an awesome assistant coach addition,” Baxa said, adding, “We make a good team.”
2023 Lisbon Girls Track and Field Roster 1. Alexa Roos — Ninth 2. Lohgan Anderson — Ninth 3. Savanna Welch — Ninth 4. Jordin McFarlane — Ninth 5. Kamryn Kahl — Ninth 6. Alina Mallie — Ninth 7. Emerson Reiter — Ninth 8. Adalyn Ricke — Ninth 9. Mykala Luzum-Selmon — Ninth 10. Addie Clark SO 11. Brynn Epperly SO 12 Sarah Dietsch SO 13. Kayla Ries SO 14. Kaitlynn Hasselbusch SO 15. Kolsie Bixler SO 16. Savannah Valdez SO 17. Gretchen Moehlman SO 18. Ava Czarnecki JR 19. McKenna Nost JR 20. Addy Happel JR 21. Maeve Krogmann JR 22. Addi Petersen JR 23. Morgan Kelley JR 24. Taylor Schnipkoweit JR 25. Peyton Robinson SR 26. Gabi Moehlman SR 27. Kennedy Baxa JR 28. Liliana Moffit SO Head Coach: Casey Baxa Assistant Coach: Brett Epperly Manager: Britton Mason