The Lisbon Lions found all kinds of success at the 1A state qualifying meet at Brooklyn last Thursday, ultimately advancing eight events to the state meet and breaking a number of records.

Lisbon girls track 2
Buy Now

Liliana Moffit races at the state qualifying event.

The Lions will compete at Des Moines’ Drake Stadium Thursday through Saturday during the morning sessions.

Lisbon girls track
Buy Now

The Lisbon girls 4x800 meter squad celebrates celebrates their placement at the regional qualifying event advancing them to state.
Kaitlynn Hasselbusch
Buy Now

Kaitlynn Hasselbusch leaps over a hurdle in the shuttle hurdle relay event at the state qualifying meet.

Recommended for you