The Lisbon Lions found all kinds of success at the 1A state qualifying meet at Brooklyn last Thursday, ultimately advancing eight events to the state meet and breaking a number of records.
The Lions will compete at Des Moines’ Drake Stadium Thursday through Saturday during the morning sessions.
Perhaps even more impressively, the team finished the meet as team champions for the first time in the school’s history.
“Coach Epperly and I are beyond proud,” said Lisbon head coach Casey Baxa.
Additionally, the shuttle hurdle relay and 4x100 relay teams set new school records.
Qualifiers for Lisbon include Mykayla Luzum-Selmon in the high jump, Brynn Epperly in the long jump, Addy Happel in the 200 meter dash, the 4x800 meter relay squad of Addi Petersen, Gabi Moehlman, Maeve Krogmann and Addie Clark (with alternates Emersyn Reiter and Morgan Kelley), the shuttle hurdle relay squad of Luzum-Selmon, Kamryn Kahl, Addi Petersen, and Kaitlynn Hasselbusch (with alternates McKenna Nost and Morgan Kelley), distance medley relay squad of Gretchen Moehlman, Gabi Moehlman, Addie Clark and Maeve Krogmann (with alternates Brynn Epperly, Luzum-Selmon, Peyton Robinson and Addie Petersen), the 4x200 meter relay squad with Czarnecki, Addy Happel, Brynn Epperly and Robinson (with alternate Luzum-Selmon and Gretchen Moehlman), the 4x100 meter relay squad of Robinson, Czarnecki, Brynn Epperly and Hapel (with alternates Luzum-Selmon and Kennedy Baxa) and the 4x400 meter relay squad of Addie Clark, Addi Petersen, Robinson and Happel (and alternates Maeve Krogmann, Czarnecki and Gabi Moeehlman).
Lisbon girls track agate Team Standings 1 Lisbon 139, 2 Lynnville-Sully 103, 3 BCLUW 97, 4 B-G-M 64.50, 5 N Mahaska 63, 6 Montezuma 62.50, 7 HLV, Victor 38.50, 8 Twin Cedars 37, 9 Tri-County 34, 10 GMG 27, 11 Moravia 19.50, 12 Meskwaki Settle 17, 13 Seymour 16, 14 Melcher-Dallas 15. Individual results 100 Meter Dash - 6 Liliana Moffit 14.13, 10 McKenna Nost 14.60; 200 Meter Dash - 1 Addy Happel 27.07, 7 Kolsie Bixler 30.94; 400 Meter Dash - 2 Addi Petersen 1:07.39, 10 Alexa Roos 1:11.45; 800 Meter Run - 5 Gabi Moehlman 2:37.78, 14 Emersyn Reiter 3:07.38; 1500 Meter Run - 5 Maeve Krogmann 5:37.58; 100 Meter Hurdles - 4 Kaitlynn Hasselbusch 17.75, 5 Kamryn Kahl 18.22; 400 Meter Hurdles - 4 Kaitlynn Hasselbusch 1:18.43, 6 Kamryn Kahl 1:19.51; 4x100 Meter Relay — 1 Peyton Robinson, Ava Czarnecki, Brynn Epperly, Addy Happel 51.01; 4x200 Meter Relay - 1 Addy Happel, Czarnecki, Brynn Epperly, Peyton Robinson 1:48.38; 4x400 Meter Relay - 1 Addie Clark, Addi Petersen, Robinson, Happel 4:15.60; 4x800 Meter Relay - 1 Addi Petersen, Gabi Moehlman, Maeve Krogmann, Addie Clark 10:06.36; Distance Medley - 1 Gretchen Moehlman, Gabi Moehlman, Addie Clark, Maeve Krogmann 4:29.38; 4x100 Meter Shuttle Hurdle - 1 Mykala Luzum-Selmon, Kamryn Kahl, Addi Petersen, Kaitlynn Hasselbusch 1:13.39; High Jump - 2 Mykala Luzum-Selmon 5’4”, 5 Emersyn Reiter 4’10”; Long Jump - 1 Brynn Epperly 16’8.5”, 5 Czarnecki 15’0.5”; Shot Put — 9 Sarah Dietsch 28’10.75”; Discus Throw - 4 Taylor Schnipkoweit 91’6”, 11 Sarah Dietsch 73’11”.