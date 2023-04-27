The Lisbon varsity girls track team took third place Thursday, Apr. 20, at the Comet Relays in Bellevue.
First and second place went to Maquoketa and Anamosa, respectively.
The Lions took first in four of the day’s events, including the 4x400 Meter Relay (Maeve Krogmann, Addie Clark, Peyton Robinson and Addy Happel) with a time of 4:27.27, Addie Clark in the 400 Meter Dash with a time of 1:04.73, Mykala Luzum-Selmon in the high jump with a leap of 5 foot, and the 4x800 meter relay squad of (Addi Petersen, Gabi Moehlman, Krogmann, and Addie Clark) with a time of 10:51.57.
Addie Clark was a common factor in three of the four championships.
Lisbon girls track agate 4x100 Meter Relay - 2 Lisbon “A” Peyton Robinson, Ava Czarnecki, Brynn Epperly, Addy Happel 52.20; 4x100 Meter Relay (Throwers) - 3 Lisbon “A” Kennedy Baxa, Adelyn Ricke, Morgan Kelley, Gretchen Moehlman 59.31; 4x400 Meter Relay - 1 Lisbon “A” Maeve Krogmann, Addie Clark, Peyton Robinson, Addy Happel 4:27.27; 800 Sprint Medley Relay - 2 Lisbon “A” Brynn Epperly, Ava Czarnecki, Peyton Robinson, Addy Happel 1:59.25; 100 Meter Dash - 12 Morgan Kelley 14.51; 200 Meter Dash - 9 Gretchen Moehlman 31.53, 14 Kolsie Bixler 32.84, 15 Savannah Valdez 33.15; 400 Meter Dash - 1 Addie Clark 1:04.73, 10 Kayla Ries 1:21.62; 800 Meter Run - 4 Gabi Moehlman 2:52.52, 9 Emersyn Reiter 3:18.80; 1500 Meter Run - 12 Lohgan Anderson 6:59.63; 3000 Meter Run - 8 Alexa Roos 15:21.85; 400 Meter Hurdles — 5 Kamryn Kahl 1:23.74; 4x800 Meter Relay — 1 Lisbon “A” Addi Petersen, Gabi Moehlman, Maeve Krogmann, Addie Clark 10:51.57; Distance Medley - 4 Lisbon “A” 5:07.31; 4x100 Shuttle Hurdle Relay - 2 Lisbon “A” Mykala Luzum-Selmon, Kamryn Kahl, Addi Petersen, Kaitlynn Hasselbusch 1:15.67; High Jump - 1 Mykala Luzum-Selmon 5’0”, 8 Emersyn Reiter 4’4”; Long Jump - 2 Brynn Epperly 14’6”5, 5 Morgan Kelley 13’4”.
