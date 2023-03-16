Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Tonight
Periods of rain and snow this evening. Overcast and windy overnight. Low 18F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
As the Lisbon School district is dealing with larger classes, the school is looking to add an additional full time teacher for fifth grade classrooms and a half time instructor for the Lisbon band program.
Superintendent Autumn Pino said the incoming fifth grade class for next year is at more than 52 students.
Elementary principal Justin Brown noted that the incoming fourth grade class has 61 students, the third grade class has 64 students, and the first grade class is currently 47 students. That’s an average of 56 students for each class for the next few years.
The board approved hiring a new fifth grade instructor.
With the Lisbon band program also growing, Pino recommended hiring a half time position to assist Joseph Arch.
Pino noted that choir director Julie Stulken has helped with the increased interest in the music program, but a half time instructor would allow more individualized lessons for students in band.
“It would also help the ratio of students to instructor stop being so outlandish,” Pino said.
School board member Allan Mallie asked if there has been a determination of where the other half time for the instructor would work in the district.
Pino said that is something that the district looks at in the hiring process to see where additional positions are needed.