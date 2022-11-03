The annual induction ceremony for the Lisbon Chapter of the National Honor Society was held Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. in the new auditorium. Members received their official pins and certificates. Amelia Kibbie, faculty adviser, Jack Leighty, secondary principal, and senior members of the chapter offered remarks. A punch and cupcake reception was held immediately after. Ten new members were inducted, bringing the chapter to 24 students.

Lisbon NHS
Inducted into the National Honor Society for this year includes (from left) Hunter Clark, Cole Butteris, Kaden Bohr Caspers, Sophia Roberts, Kennedy Baxa, Maeve Krogmann, Cadence Dighton, Payton Donohoe, Ryan Ross. Not pictured — Landon Stolte.

To be eligible for membership consideration, students must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5. Additionally, potential members must meet high standards of leadership, service, and character, having logged hours for Silver Cord. Members of the junior and senior classes at Lisbon who expressed interest in joining NHS were evaluated by the faculty council.

