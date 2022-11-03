Inducted into the National Honor Society for this year includes (from left) Hunter Clark, Cole Butteris, Kaden Bohr Caspers, Sophia Roberts, Kennedy Baxa, Maeve Krogmann, Cadence Dighton, Payton Donohoe, Ryan Ross. Not pictured — Landon Stolte.
The annual induction ceremony for the Lisbon Chapter of the National Honor Society was held Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. in the new auditorium. Members received their official pins and certificates. Amelia Kibbie, faculty adviser, Jack Leighty, secondary principal, and senior members of the chapter offered remarks. A punch and cupcake reception was held immediately after. Ten new members were inducted, bringing the chapter to 24 students.
To be eligible for membership consideration, students must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5. Additionally, potential members must meet high standards of leadership, service, and character, having logged hours for Silver Cord. Members of the junior and senior classes at Lisbon who expressed interest in joining NHS were evaluated by the faculty council.
To apply, applicants were required to collect five references, and provide the council with a resume and an essay explaining why they were a qualified candidate for NHS.
Nominees were selected based on strengths in leadership in the classroom and extracurricular activities, volunteer hours in the community, and the strength of their character. Character is measured in terms of integrity, behavior, ethics, and cooperation with both students and faculty.
Students are screened by a Faculty Council consisting of members of the faculty chosen by the principal. This year, the Lisbon Chapter is proud to welcome the following students into NHS:
Class of 2023 - Hunter Clark, Kaden Bohr Caspers, Landon Stolte
Class of 2024 - Kennedy Baxa, Cole Butteris, Cadence Dighton, Payton Donohoe, Maeve Krogmann, Sophia Roberts, Ryan Ross
Current Members:Blair Baltes, Alex Bock, Riley Boots, Ella Clark, Samarah Cooley, Alissa Gaiser, Cohen Kamaus, Grace Kern, Jaime McFarlane, Kali Nelson, Brandon Paez, Peyton Robinson, Bree Taylor, Teagan Wahlstrom
The National Honor society ranks as one of the oldest and most prestigious national organizations for high school students. The Lisbon chapter has been active for decades, and its members strive to continue to make a positive impact on the school and community through leadership and service projects.
Amelia Kibbie of Lisbon Schools is the faculty adviser for the chapter. If volunteers are needed around the community, feel free to contact her about involving the National Honor Society. Her email and phone extension are available through the Lisbon Community Schools website.