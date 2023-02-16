Lisbon Schools held a Valentines Day Dance Friday, Feb. 10, for students in lower elementary grades.

A dance line forms at the Little Valentines Day Dance Friday, Feb. 10 at Lisbon.

The dance was a fundraiser for the after prom committee. Cocnession sales were also available at the dance.

Martin, Rochelle and Trudy Biderman play a game of balloon volleyball at the Little Valentine’s Day Dance at Lisbon Schools Friday, Feb. 10.
Lisbon dance attendees play with balloons as part of the Little Valentines Dance Friday, Feb. 10, at Lisbon Early Childcare Center gymnasium.

