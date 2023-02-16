featured top story Lisbon Little Valentine Dance nathan.countryman nathan.countryman Author email Feb 16, 2023 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lisbon Schools held a Valentines Day Dance Friday, Feb. 10, for students in lower elementary grades. Buy Now A dance line forms at the Little Valentines Day Dance Friday, Feb. 10 at Lisbon. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo The dance was a fundraiser for the after prom committee. Cocnession sales were also available at the dance. Buy Now Martin, Rochelle and Trudy Biderman play a game of balloon volleyball at the Little Valentine’s Day Dance at Lisbon Schools Friday, Feb. 10. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo Mount Vernon Schools also held similar dances and activities Friday for elementary and middle school students. Buy Now Lisbon dance attendees play with balloons as part of the Little Valentines Dance Friday, Feb. 10, at Lisbon Early Childcare Center gymnasium. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save nathan.countryman Author email Follow nathan.countryman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you