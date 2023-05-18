Where Emergency Care Starts. For many this is with the activation of the Emergency Medical Services by calling 911. However, we know the best emergency care is prevention. With this in mind, the Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance Service (LMVAS) is inviting all community members to join in with the EMS week activities which also coincide with the Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance Service 50th anniversary of our founding in May of 1973. The events for EMS week are:

Sunday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., join the LMVAS crew for Coffee with the Crew featuring Gwen’s Goodies. Come on out to the Lisbon-Mt Vernon Ambulance Station at 730 1st Street SE in Mt. Vernon to see the current and some historic equipment and meet the crew at our ambulance service. Cinnamon rolls and kolaches will be available at $5.00 each along with coffee, juice, and milk.

