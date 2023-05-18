Where Emergency Care Starts. For many this is with the activation of the Emergency Medical Services by calling 911. However, we know the best emergency care is prevention. With this in mind, the Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance Service (LMVAS) is inviting all community members to join in with the EMS week activities which also coincide with the Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance Service 50th anniversary of our founding in May of 1973. The events for EMS week are:
Sunday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., join the LMVAS crew for Coffee with the Crew featuring Gwen’s Goodies. Come on out to the Lisbon-Mt Vernon Ambulance Station at 730 1st Street SE in Mt. Vernon to see the current and some historic equipment and meet the crew at our ambulance service. Cinnamon rolls and kolaches will be available at $5.00 each along with coffee, juice, and milk.
Wednesday, May 24, 5 to 7 p.m.: EMS for Children Bike Rally in partnership with SafeKids and the Wellness Coalition of Linn County. Bike helmet fitting and bike course for new and returning bikers will be set up at the ambulance station.
Thursday, May 25, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.: First on the Scene: Come down to the Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance Service to learn how to be a good bystander and the initial actions as a community responder to include topics such as 911 activation, Hands Only CPR, Bleeding Control, and other first aid topics. Class will start at 5PM at the ambulance Station.
The Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance is a community-oriented service providing community-oriented care to create a safer and more resilient Lisbon and Mount Vernon. I hope you can join us to learn more about our service, learn about safety, and know what to do in the event of an emergency.