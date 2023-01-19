LMVAS
Buy Now

The Lisbon Mount Vernon Ambulance Service is looking to start a hybrid-staffing program to add more paramedics on their schedules and continue to provide excellent care to the Lisbon and Mount Vernon communities. The matter is being discussed at Mount Vernon and Lisbon during budget work for the coming fiscal year. The program is not meant to replace the volunteers for the service, but rather to augment and provide critical care on all calls.

 --Contributed photo

Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance Service is hoping to begin a hybrid staffing service for care. The presentation was made to the Lisbon City council at the Monday, Jan. 9, meeting, and a similar presentation will be made to the Mount Vernon City Council during budget requests.

Jacob Lindauer, LMVAS director, reiterated it is not intended to replace the volunteer ambulance service, but rather to continue the care that the ambulance service can provide in their schedule.

Recommended for you