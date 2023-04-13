Lisbon High School will be presenting a piece of local history with their production of “Someone Who Knew Her” Friday, April 14, Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, with tickets $10 at the door.

“Someone Who Knew Her” is a dramatization of the unsolved murder case of Marlene Ruth “Mickey” Padfield from the Mount Vernon and Lisbon communities from the 1950s. Padfield went missing in Feb. 1959 and was later discovered in April 1959 on a dirt road between Mount Vernon and Cedar Rapids.

