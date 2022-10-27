Lisbon High School Drama will present “Wonderland: Alice’s Rock and Roll Adventure” Thursday, Nov. 3, Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6, at Lisbon Auditorium. Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available in advance by purchasing at Lisbon district office or at the door.

This show is the first for Grant Freeman as director.

Joseph Arch, Tyler Vanous, Julie Stulken, Henry Streuber and Steven Stulken are the members of the pit band in Wonderland: Alice’s Rock and Roll Adventure.
Nicole Hasselbusch, Adalyn Ricke, Bennett Cart, Samarah Cooley and Nathan Ricke practice some of the songs in the musical at a practice.
(From left) Landon Miksch, Jacob Montgomery, Faith Miller, John Broulik, Serena Moffit, Chris Ricket, Gavin Reinken, Rachel Bartels and Samarah Cooley practice a piece from the show.
Landon Miksch, Jacob Montgomery, Faith Miller, John Brouik, Gavin Reinken, Chris Ricke and Samarah Cooley.

