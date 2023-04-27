Lisbon boys track agate 4x100 Meter Relay - 3 Brandon Caspers, Ryan Gross, Jacob Walerius, Grayson Wollum 49.21; 4x200 Meter Relay - 1 Caleb Ross, Riley Stone , Chris Soukup, Chris Ricke 1:35.36; 800 Sprint Medley - 2 Tiernan Boots, Kaden Caspers, Dakota Clark, Michael Gadberry 1:41.18; 100 Meter Dash - 1 Baylor Speidel 10.97; 200 Meter Dash - 6 Kaden Caspers 24.86, 7 Reid Fridley 24.94, 8 Quinn Coleman 25.09; 400 Meter Dash - 4 Kinnick Medinger 1:01.73, 5 Daylin Schaefer 1:02.98; 800 Meter Run - 1 Junior Krob 2:09.42; 1600 Meter Run - 5 Micah Knapp 5:11.10, 10 Aiden Morrill 5:42.64; 3200 Meter Run - 2 Wesley Sadler 10:57.02, 10 Sawyer Feldman 11:52.21; 110 Meter Hurdles - 1 Ben Morningstar 15.23, 3 Gage Holub 16.18; 4x800 Meter Relay - 3 Teague Krob, Aiden Morrill, Lucas Capron, Caleb Snyder 10:15.81; Distance Medley - 1 Kaden Caspers, Quinn Coleman, Cole Butteris, Brody Speidel 4:09.71; 4x110 Meter Shuttle Hurdle Relay - 1 Gage Holub, Luke Czarnecki, Cohen Kamaus, Ben Morningstar 1:01.86; High Jump - 1 Luke Czarnecki 6’0”; Long Jump - 1 Luke Czarnecki 20’4”, 6 Daylin Schaefer 17’1”.
The Lisbon boys competed at the Comet Relays in Bellevue Thursday, April 20.
The team had a number of athletes qualify for the Drake Relays with finishes at the event.
Ben Morningstar qualified in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.23 and first place finish. Baylor Speidel qualified with a first place finish in the 100 meter dash with a time of 10.97. Luke Czarnecki’s 6 foot leap in the high jump earned him first, and the shuttle hurdle relay squad of Morningstar, Czarnecki, Cohen Kamaus and Gage Holub qualified with a time of 1:01.86 The 4x100 squad of Morningstar, Czarnecki, Tiernan Boots and Baylor Speidel previously qualified for the Drake Relays.
Also placing first at the Comet Relays were the 4x200 meter relay squad of Caleb Ross, Riley Stone, Chris Soukup, Chris Ricke with a time of 1:35.56, Junior Krob in the 800 meter dash with a time of 2:09.42, the distance medley relay squad of Kaden Caspers, Quinn COleman, Cole Butteris and Brody Speidel with a time of 4:09.71 and Czarnecki’s long jump with a leap of 20 feet, four inches.