Lisbon boys track agate 4x100 Meter Relay - 3 Brandon Caspers, Ryan Gross, Jacob Walerius, Grayson Wollum 49.21; 4x200 Meter Relay - 1 Caleb Ross, Riley Stone , Chris Soukup, Chris Ricke 1:35.36; 800 Sprint Medley - 2 Tiernan Boots, Kaden Caspers, Dakota Clark, Michael Gadberry 1:41.18; 100 Meter Dash - 1 Baylor Speidel 10.97; 200 Meter Dash - 6 Kaden Caspers 24.86, 7 Reid Fridley 24.94, 8 Quinn Coleman 25.09; 400 Meter Dash - 4 Kinnick Medinger 1:01.73, 5 Daylin Schaefer 1:02.98; 800 Meter Run - 1 Junior Krob 2:09.42; 1600 Meter Run - 5 Micah Knapp 5:11.10, 10 Aiden Morrill 5:42.64; 3200 Meter Run - 2 Wesley Sadler 10:57.02, 10 Sawyer Feldman 11:52.21; 110 Meter Hurdles - 1 Ben Morningstar 15.23, 3 Gage Holub 16.18; 4x800 Meter Relay - 3 Teague Krob, Aiden Morrill, Lucas Capron, Caleb Snyder 10:15.81; Distance Medley - 1 Kaden Caspers, Quinn Coleman, Cole Butteris, Brody Speidel 4:09.71; 4x110 Meter Shuttle Hurdle Relay - 1 Gage Holub, Luke Czarnecki, Cohen Kamaus, Ben Morningstar 1:01.86; High Jump - 1 Luke Czarnecki 6’0”; Long Jump - 1 Luke Czarnecki 20’4”, 6 Daylin Schaefer 17’1”.

The Lisbon boys competed at the Comet Relays in Bellevue Thursday, April 20.

Lisbon boys track 8 Reid Fridley
Reid Fridley races in a dash event Tuesday, April 11.
Lisbon boys track 2 Micah Knapp
Micah Knapp runs his leg of a relay at Lisbon Tuesday, April 11.
Lisbon boys track 3 Aiden Morril
Aiden Morril races his leg of a relay at Lisbon’s home meet.
Lisbon boys track 4 Lucas Capron
Lucas Capron races at the home meet Tuesday, April 11.
Lisbon boys track 5 Caleb Snyder
Caleb Snyder races at Lisbon Tuesday, April 11.
Lisbon boys track 7 Chase McFarlane
Chase McFarlane races at Lisbon’s home meet Tuesday, April 11.

