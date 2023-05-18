Lisbon Senior Roundtable 2023
Alex Bock, Landon Stolte, Lourdes Mason and Karlee Luneckas represented Lisbon in a senior roundtable with the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun.

 Nathan Countryman | Staff photo

The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun had a senior roundtable with Alex Bock, Landon Stolte, Lourdes Mason and Karlee Luneckas. Topics discussied included favorite activities, memories, teachers, things they’ll miss and hopes for the community.

Lisbon’s commencement is slated for 1 p.m. in the Lion’s Den Sunday, May 21.

