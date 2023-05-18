The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun had a senior roundtable with Alex Bock, Landon Stolte, Lourdes Mason and Karlee Luneckas. Topics discussied included favorite activities, memories, teachers, things they’ll miss and hopes for the community.
Lisbon’s commencement is slated for 1 p.m. in the Lion’s Den Sunday, May 21.
Favorite activitiesAlex Bock was a member of baseball, golf, basketball, NHS, 4-H and student council.
His favorites have been baseball and golf because of all the people he has met at those activities.
Landon Stolte has been involved in baseball, football, track, FFA, 4-H, NHS and track.
“My favorites have been 4-H and FFA, because they are related to the activities I want to study after high school,” Stolte said.
Lourdes Mason was a part of track, cross country and dance.
“My favorites have been cross country and dance, because I really love the team atmosphere of both,” Mason said.
Karlee Luneckas has been involved in volleyball and golf.
“I’ve really loved my time with golf,” Luneckas said. “The team atmosphere has been very enjoyable for me.”
Favorite memories Stolte said it’s the little moments he’s had with friends and classmates at events and practices.
“The time I get to spend with my friends outside of class, those little moments we get a chance to goof around,” Stolte said.
Luneckas said it was qualifying for the state golf tournament as a sophomore and junior.
Mason said her favorites were the cross country meets.
“It’s just so much fun to be at those meets with your friends,” Mason said.
Bock said the trips that the baseball team took to the state tournament the past two years have been some of his favorite memories.
“Those van trips and conversations with your fellow teammates and coaches ahead of those state games,” Bock said.
Things they
are going to missBock said it will definitely be the people at Lisbon Schools he will miss the most.
“Every one just wants to help you and wants to see you succeed,” Bock said.
Stolte said it is definitely going to be the teachers.
“Everyone knows every one at this school district, and their goal is to keep you moving forward,” Stolte said.
“The teachers here really care about you,” Mason said.
Luneckas said it will definitely be her underclassmen friends and members of the senior class she may not see as often anymore.
“I’m definitely going to miss my classmates and teammates,” Luneckas said.
Teachers who
made an impactThere was one almost unanimous pick for the class this year – Darin Hofmeister in math.
“He’s great with classroom management, and I’ve been able to learn so much from him,” Bock said.
“I’m not one to get math quickly, and he made sure to take the time to help me,” Mason said.
“He could have 20 students waiting for him for help, and he’d still make sure everyone got that individualized help they needed,” Luneckas said.
Stolte said for him, it was Kent Allison, former Lisbon middle school teacher.
“Like Hofmeister, he was so good at gaining your attention and getting the material to come alive,” Stolte said. “Truthfully, we’ve all had great teachers in so many subjects at school, though.”
Luneckas said when it came to coaches, Andy Kahl as golf coach has had a huge impact.
“So many of the coaches here aren’t coaching for themselves,” Bock concurred. “They’re really hoping to make a positive impact and help all students be the best we can be in our sports.”
Advice to
younger students“You’ve got to put in the work if you want to get somewhere in high school,” Luneckas said. “We can attest that there were times it was hard going, but eventually you will be a senior and planning for what comes next.”
“You really only get out what you put into school,” Mason said. “Don’t put too much pressure on yourself, but do try to perform better.”
“Take the chance to be involved in a lot of activities,” Bock said. “You’ll still find downtime in between those.”
“Surround yourself with people with similar goals as you and those who want to help push you to be the best you can be,” Stolte said. “Develop good relationships with the front office people.”
“Don’t waste time,” Luneckas said. “Graduation always comes much faster than you expect.
Hopes for
school, communityThe seniors were encouraged with the continued growth and plans for the school district.
“The new career and technical education wing of the building is going to have such a positive impact on students by opening more possibilities,” Stolte said. “That’s going to give so many students an opportunity to grow in their community.”
“I hope the district continues to grow,” Bock said. “This has been a great spot to grow up. I know the district has great administration and leadership to continue making that happen.”
“The atmosphere is just great at this district,” Mason said. “The proposed addition to the school is going to be great for future students.”
“I just want to see Lisbon continue to grow and become a more well-rounded community,” Luneckas said.